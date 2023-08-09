Mit Martin Hagen
Das Maiglöckchen
Darmstädter Ferienkurse - Festival und Workshops zu Neuer Musik
Hear my voice: Wer bin ich? Die Aborigine-Sängerin Emma Donovan
George Butterworth:
A Shropshire lad. Rhapsodie für Orchester
Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra
Leitung: Grant Llewellyn
Wendell Whalum:
The lily of the valley Spiritual
Spandauer Vokalensemble Berlin
Leitung: Jens-A. Bose
Franz Schubert:
Introduktion und Variationen über "Trockne Blumen", D 802
Duo Mattick Huth
Leoš Janáček:
Streichquartett Nr. 1, JW VII/8
Kuss Quartett
Anthony Braxton, Manfred Schoof:
Manbrax
Manfred Schoof (Trompete)
Anthony Braxton (Altsaxophon)
Percy Grainger:
The warriors. Music to an imaginary Ballet, Schlagwerk und 3 Klaviere
City of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra
Leitung: Stephen Frost
Anonymi, Guillaume Dumanoir, Marin Marais:
Les musiques de la Petitte Bande
Le Concert des Nations
Leitung: Jordi Savall
Musik. Meinung. Perspektiven.
