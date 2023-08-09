Musik. Meinung. Perspektiven.

Mit Martin Hagen



Musikthema

Das Maiglöckchen

Musikthema

Darmstädter Ferienkurse - Festival und Workshops zu Neuer Musik

Musikthema

Hear my voice: Wer bin ich? Die Aborigine-Sängerin Emma Donovan



George Butterworth:

A Shropshire lad. Rhapsodie für Orchester

Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra

Leitung: Grant Llewellyn

Wendell Whalum:

The lily of the valley Spiritual

Spandauer Vokalensemble Berlin

Leitung: Jens-A. Bose

Franz Schubert:

Introduktion und Variationen über "Trockne Blumen", D 802

Duo Mattick Huth

Leoš Janáček:

Streichquartett Nr. 1, JW VII/8

Kuss Quartett

Anthony Braxton, Manfred Schoof:

Manbrax

Manfred Schoof (Trompete)

Anthony Braxton (Altsaxophon)

Percy Grainger:

The warriors. Music to an imaginary Ballet, Schlagwerk und 3 Klaviere

City of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra

Leitung: Stephen Frost

Anonymi, Guillaume Dumanoir, Marin Marais:

Les musiques de la Petitte Bande

Le Concert des Nations

Leitung: Jordi Savall