Mit Michael Rebhahn
Musikthema
Von Sternen und Klangwolken - William Herschel zum 200. Todesjahr
Musikthema
Identitätsstiftend: Der Instrumentenkoffer
Musikthema
Melodien entdecken mit Dariusz Szymanski #6 - Mozarts Klarinettenkonzert
John Dowland:
The Third and Laste Booke of Songs or Ayres, What if I never speed?
Kobie van Rensburg (Tenor)
Lautten Compagney
Leitung: Wolfgang Katschner
William Herschel:
Sonata für Violine, Violoncello und obligatem Cembalo D-Dur, op. 4 Nr. 4
Invocation
Gustav Holst:
The Planets, op. 32, Mars, Venus, Merkur
London Symphony Orchestra
Leitung: Geoffrey Simon
Felix Mendelssohn Bartholdy:
Konzertstück für Klarinette, Bassetthorn und Orchester, op. 114 Nr. 2 d-Moll
Sabine Meyer (Klarinette)
Wolfgang Meyer (Bassetthorn)
Academy of St. Martin-in-the-Fields
Leitung: Kenneth Sillito
György Ligeti:
Etudes pour piano, premier livre, Nr. 1: Désordre, Nr. 2: Cordes à vide, Nr. 3: Touches bloquées, Nr. 4: Fanfares, Nr. 5: Arc-en-ciel
Pierre-Laurent Aimard (Klavier)
Pierre Vachon:
Streichquartett A-Dur, op. 11 Nr. 1
Edouard Popa (Violine)
Trio à cordes des Paris
Giovanni Battista Pergolesi:
Stabat Mater für Sopran, Alt, Streicher und Basso continuo
Emma Kirkby (Sopran)
James Bowman (Countertenor)
The Academy of Ancient Music
Leitung: Christopher Hogwood
Paul Desmond:
Alianca
Paul Desmond Quartet
Musik. Meinung. Perspektiven.
Mit Michael Rebhahn