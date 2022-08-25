Musik. Meinung. Perspektiven.

Mit Michael Rebhahn



Musikthema

Von Sternen und Klangwolken - William Herschel zum 200. Todesjahr

Identitätsstiftend: Der Instrumentenkoffer

Melodien entdecken mit Dariusz Szymanski #6 - Mozarts Klarinettenkonzert



John Dowland:

The Third and Laste Booke of Songs or Ayres, What if I never speed?

Kobie van Rensburg (Tenor)

Lautten Compagney

Leitung: Wolfgang Katschner

William Herschel:

Sonata für Violine, Violoncello und obligatem Cembalo D-Dur, op. 4 Nr. 4

Invocation

Gustav Holst:

The Planets, op. 32, Mars, Venus, Merkur

London Symphony Orchestra

Leitung: Geoffrey Simon

Felix Mendelssohn Bartholdy:

Konzertstück für Klarinette, Bassetthorn und Orchester, op. 114 Nr. 2 d-Moll

Sabine Meyer (Klarinette)

Wolfgang Meyer (Bassetthorn)

Academy of St. Martin-in-the-Fields

Leitung: Kenneth Sillito

György Ligeti:

Etudes pour piano, premier livre, Nr. 1: Désordre, Nr. 2: Cordes à vide, Nr. 3: Touches bloquées, Nr. 4: Fanfares, Nr. 5: Arc-en-ciel

Pierre-Laurent Aimard (Klavier)

Pierre Vachon:

Streichquartett A-Dur, op. 11 Nr. 1

Edouard Popa (Violine)

Trio à cordes des Paris

Giovanni Battista Pergolesi:

Stabat Mater für Sopran, Alt, Streicher und Basso continuo

Emma Kirkby (Sopran)

James Bowman (Countertenor)

The Academy of Ancient Music

Leitung: Christopher Hogwood

Paul Desmond:

Alianca

Paul Desmond Quartet