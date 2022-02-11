Die Olympischen Winterspiele in Peking haben vor einigen Tagen begonnen. Und das ist auch ein Anlass, einmal musikalisch nach China zu schauen. Professor Biao Li ist Perkussionist und Dirigent und lehrt am zentralen Musikkonservatorium in Peking und an der Hochschule für Musik Hanns Eisler in Berlin. Über das Musikleben in Deutschland und China sowie die Ausbildungssituation im Vergleich spricht er in SWR2, denn „klassische Musik in China schaut immer, wie klassische Musik in Deutschland klingt“. mehr...