Daniela Sammler über ihre Musikforschung
Fazil Say und Freidemann Eichhorn
Salted Caramel
John Dowland:
Behold a wonder here, aus: Songs for his Elizabethan patrons
Emma Kirkby (Sopran)
Anthony Rooley (Laute)
Maurice Ravel:
Valses nobles et sentimentales Fassung für Orchester
Cleveland Orchestra
Leitung: Pierre Boulez
Fazıl Say:
Sonate für Violine und Klavier Nr. 1, op. 7
Friedemann Eichhorn (Violine)
Fazıl Say (Klavier)
Antonín Dvorák:
Serenade für 10 Bläser, Violoncello und Kontrabass d-Moll, op. 44, B 77
Oslo Philharmonic Wind Soloists
Rudi Stephan:
Musik für Orchester
Berliner Philharmoniker
Leitung: Kirill Petrenko
Heinrich Ignaz Franz von Biber:
Passacaglia für Violine solo, aus: Rosenkranzsonaten
Iskandar Widjaja (Violine)
Erik Satie:
Poudre d'or für Klavier
Alexandre Tharaud (Klavier)
