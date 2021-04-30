Am Samstag ist die wunderbare Sängerin Christa Ludwig im Alter von 93 Jahren gestorben. Sie selbst bezeichnete sich augenzwinkernd als "Sopranmezzo". Immerhin meisterte Christa Ludwig so anspruchsvolle Sopranpartien wie die Leonore in Beethovens "Fidelio" oder die Färberin in Strauss' "Frau ohne Schatten". Mit Hosenrollen von Mozart und Strauss, in denen ihre warme, sonore Mittellage wunderbar zum Leuchten kam, begann Mitte der 1950er-Jahre Ludwigs steiler Aufstieg an der Wiener Staatsoper, an die sie Karl Böhm nach ersten Engagements in Darmstadt, Gießen und Frankfurt geholt hatte. Er war neben Herbert von Karajan und Leonard Bernstein ihr wichtigster Dirigent. Der Musikjournalist Götz Thieme erinnert sich im Gespräch an ikonische Momente. mehr...