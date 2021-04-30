mit Ines Pasz
Musikgespräch
Beat Fehlmann über die musikalische Notfallapotheke Philharmazie
Konstantia Gourzi spricht über Engel und spirituelle Räume in ihrer Musik
Musikthema
NOWJazz: Sonic Wilderness
Georg Philipp Telemann:
"Hexentanz" aus der Suite "La Putain" G-Dur
Stradivaria
Leitung: Daniel Cuiller
Konstantia Gourzi:
Anajikon, 1. Satz
Minguet Quartett
Konstantia Gourzi:
Ny-el "Der weiße Garten"
Luzern Akademie Orchester
Leitung: Konstantia Gourzi
Johann Sebastian Bach:
Chaconne aus Partita Nr2 d-Moll BWV.1004
Augustin Hadelich (VIoline)
Claudio Monteverdi:"
Sento un certo non sò che" aus "Die Krönung der Poppea"
Dorothee Mields (Sopran)
Lautten Compagney
Leitung: Wolfgang Katschner
Lodovico Giustini:
Klaviersonate Nr.1 g-Moll
Paolo Zentilin (Klavier)
Ludwig van Beethoven:
Sinfonie Nr. 5 c-Moll, op. 67 "Schicksals-Sinfonie"
Kammerorchester Basel
Leitung: Giovanni Antonini
Ariel Ramirez:
Alfonsina y el mar
Anja Lechner (Violoncello)
François Couturier (Klavier)
Somei Satoh:
Bifu
Hilary Hahn (Violine)
Cory Smythe (Klavier)
Musik. Meinung. Perspektiven.
