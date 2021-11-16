Musik der Harlem Renaissance: Florence B. Price (2/5)

  1. SWR
Der New Yorker Stadtteil Harlem im Norden Manhattans wurde vor rund 100 Jahren mit seinem sagenumwobenen Nachtleben zum Nährboden einer großen Blüte Schwarzer Kunst und Kultur. In Folge 2 geht es um die Komponistin Florence B. Price.

Musikliste

Emilia Giuliani:
Capriccio für Gitarre
Siegfried Schwab (Gitarre)

Florence B. Price:
Sonate in e-Moll: II. Satz Andante
Samantha Ege (Klavier)

Florence Price:
Ausschnitt aus: Mississippi River, Suite für Orchester
Women's Philharmonic
Leitung: Apo Hsu

Florence Beatrice Price:
3. Satz: Juba Dance aus der Sinfonie Nr. 1 e-Moll
Fort Smith Symphony
Leitung: John Jeter

Florence Beatrice Price:
2. Satz: Andante cantabile aus der Sinfonie Nr. 4 d-Moll
Fort Smith Symphony
Leitung: John Jeter

Florence Price:
Adoration, Bearbeitung
Randall Goosby (Violine)
Zhu Wang (Klavier)

Florence Price:
2. Satz: Tropical noon aus der Suite Dances in the Canebrakes, Bearbeitung
Chicago Sinfonietta
Leitung: Mei-Ann Chen

Florence Price:
4. Satz: Scherzo. Finale aus der Sinfonie Nr. 3 c-Moll
Philadelphia Orchestra
Leitung: Yannick Nézet-Séguin

Florence B. Price:
Song of the Dark Virgin
Darryl Thomas (Gesang)
Maria Corley (Klavier)

Florence Price:
4. Satz: Finale aus der Sinfonie Nr. 1 e-Moll
Philadelphia Orchestra
Leitung: Yannick Nézet-Séguin

Unbekannt:
My soul's been anchored in the Lord
Marian Anderson (Alt)
Franz Rupp (Klavier)

Florence B. Price:
Summer Moon
Solem Quartet

SWR2 Musikstunde Musik der Harlem Renaissance (1–5)

Wer vor 100 Jahren im New Yorker Stadtteil Harlem ausgehen wollte, hatte die Qual der Wahl. Im Cotton Club spielten Duke Ellington und Fletcher Henderson, im Apollo-Theater standen die junge Ella Fitzgerald und Billie Holiday auf der Bühne. Das Viertel im Norden Manhattans mit seinem sagenumwobenen Nachtleben wurde zum Nährboden einer großen Blüte Schwarzer Kunst und Kultur. Hier brachten Dichter wie Langston Hughes und Zora Neale Hurston ihre wichtigsten literarischen Werke hervor und debattierten große Denker wie der Soziologe Charles S. Johnson und der Philosoph Alain Locke über ein neues Selbstverständnis Schwarzer Identität. Fanny Opitz porträtiert diese Ära und ihre Musikerinnen und Musiker.  mehr...

SWR2 Musikstunde SWR2

Musikthema Die Harlem Renaissance – Aufblühen einer afroamerikanischen Kultur

In den 1920er Jahren wird New Yorks Stadtteil Harlem zum Sinnbild für die Emanzipation Schwarzer Kultur. Welche Rolle dabei Jazz und klassische Musik spielen, erklärt der Musikhistoriker Harald Kisiedu.  mehr...

SWR2 Musikstunde SWR2

