Musik der Harlem Renaissance: Florence B. Price (2/5)

Der New Yorker Stadtteil Harlem im Norden Manhattans wurde vor rund 100 Jahren mit seinem sagenumwobenen Nachtleben zum Nährboden einer großen Blüte Schwarzer Kunst und Kultur. In Folge 2 geht es um die Komponistin Florence B. Price.

Musikliste

Emilia Giuliani:

Capriccio für Gitarre

Siegfried Schwab (Gitarre)



Florence B. Price:

Sonate in e-Moll: II. Satz Andante

Samantha Ege (Klavier)



Florence Price:

Ausschnitt aus: Mississippi River, Suite für Orchester

Women's Philharmonic

Leitung: Apo Hsu



Florence Beatrice Price:

3. Satz: Juba Dance aus der Sinfonie Nr. 1 e-Moll

Fort Smith Symphony

Leitung: John Jeter



Florence Beatrice Price:

2. Satz: Andante cantabile aus der Sinfonie Nr. 4 d-Moll

Fort Smith Symphony

Leitung: John Jeter



Florence Price:

Adoration, Bearbeitung

Randall Goosby (Violine)

Zhu Wang (Klavier)



Florence Price:

2. Satz: Tropical noon aus der Suite Dances in the Canebrakes, Bearbeitung

Chicago Sinfonietta

Leitung: Mei-Ann Chen



Florence Price:

4. Satz: Scherzo. Finale aus der Sinfonie Nr. 3 c-Moll

Philadelphia Orchestra

Leitung: Yannick Nézet-Séguin



Florence B. Price:

Song of the Dark Virgin

Darryl Thomas (Gesang)

Maria Corley (Klavier)



Florence Price:

4. Satz: Finale aus der Sinfonie Nr. 1 e-Moll

Philadelphia Orchestra

Leitung: Yannick Nézet-Séguin



Unbekannt:

My soul's been anchored in the Lord

Marian Anderson (Alt)

Franz Rupp (Klavier)



Florence B. Price:

Summer Moon

Solem Quartet

