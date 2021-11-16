Musik der Harlem Renaissance: Florence B. Price (2/5)

Der New Yorker Stadtteil Harlem im Norden Manhattans wurde vor rund 100 Jahren mit seinem sagenumwobenen Nachtleben zum Nährboden einer großen Blüte Schwarzer Kunst und Kultur. In Folge 2 geht es um die Komponistin Florence B. Price.
Musikliste
Emilia Giuliani:
Capriccio für Gitarre
Siegfried Schwab (Gitarre)
Florence B. Price:
Sonate in e-Moll: II. Satz Andante
Samantha Ege (Klavier)
Florence Price:
Ausschnitt aus: Mississippi River, Suite für Orchester
Women's Philharmonic
Leitung: Apo Hsu
Florence Beatrice Price:
3. Satz: Juba Dance aus der Sinfonie Nr. 1 e-Moll
Fort Smith Symphony
Leitung: John Jeter
Florence Beatrice Price:
2. Satz: Andante cantabile aus der Sinfonie Nr. 4 d-Moll
Fort Smith Symphony
Leitung: John Jeter
Florence Price:
Adoration, Bearbeitung
Randall Goosby (Violine)
Zhu Wang (Klavier)
Florence Price:
2. Satz: Tropical noon aus der Suite Dances in the Canebrakes, Bearbeitung
Chicago Sinfonietta
Leitung: Mei-Ann Chen
Florence Price:
4. Satz: Scherzo. Finale aus der Sinfonie Nr. 3 c-Moll
Philadelphia Orchestra
Leitung: Yannick Nézet-Séguin
Florence B. Price:
Song of the Dark Virgin
Darryl Thomas (Gesang)
Maria Corley (Klavier)
Florence Price:
4. Satz: Finale aus der Sinfonie Nr. 1 e-Moll
Philadelphia Orchestra
Leitung: Yannick Nézet-Séguin
Unbekannt:
My soul's been anchored in the Lord
Marian Anderson (Alt)
Franz Rupp (Klavier)
Florence B. Price:
Summer Moon
Solem Quartet