SWR2 Abendkonzert vom 18.12.2023

Vokalensemble voix unie
Lionel Martin (Violoncello, SWR2 New Talent)
Madeleine Przybyl (Viola)
Leitung: Achim Plagge
Ola Gjeilo:
Serenity - O magnum mysterium für Chor und Cello
Michael Waldenby:
Omnia tempus habent für Chor und Cello
Bob Chilcott:
God so loved the world für Chor a cappella
Erik Esenvalds:
In paradisum für Chor, Cello und Bratsche
Florentine Mulsant:
Pie Jesu für Chor und Cello
Bob Chilcott:
God so loved the world für Chor a cappella mit improvisierter Cellostimme
(Produktion vom 16./17. Oktober 2023 im Hans-Rosbaud-Studio des SWR)
"Lux aeterna" – Klingendes Licht
Vokalensemble voix unie