SWR2 Abendkonzert vom 18.12.2023

"Lux aeterna" – Klingendes Licht

Vokalensemble voix unie

Lionel Martin (Violoncello, SWR2 New Talent)

Madeleine Przybyl (Viola)

Leitung: Achim Plagge

Ola Gjeilo:

Serenity - O magnum mysterium für Chor und Cello

Michael Waldenby:

Omnia tempus habent für Chor und Cello

Bob Chilcott:

God so loved the world für Chor a cappella

Erik Esenvalds:

In paradisum für Chor, Cello und Bratsche

Florentine Mulsant:

Pie Jesu für Chor und Cello

Bob Chilcott:

God so loved the world für Chor a cappella mit improvisierter Cellostimme

(Produktion vom 16./17. Oktober 2023 im Hans-Rosbaud-Studio des SWR)