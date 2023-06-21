Teodor Currentzis Appointed New Chief Conductor of the SWR Symphony Orchestra

Starting in the 2018/2019 season, Teodor Currentzis will be Chief Conductor of the new SWR Symphony Orchestra. He is named to be one of the most interesting and versatile conductors of his generation, whose repertoire includes compositions from all eras, beginning with the baroque and ending in the avant-garde. Teodor Currentzis is known for his intensive rehearsals. His trend-setting interpretations were awarded with several prizes. In the upcoming season he can be heard with the SWR Symphony Orchestra, interpreting Bruckner's 9th Symphony.

Mutual Concert Experiences

In a collaboration that stretches back to 2009, Teodor Currentzis has conducted both the SWR Symphony Orchestra Freiburg Baden-Baden as well as the Stuttgart orchestra, and was appointed Principal Guest of the Freiburg orchestra in 2011.

Teodor Currentzis: "I am very happy and looking forward to working with the orchestra. To me it is of particular importance to pick up the riches of both ensemble traditions, combining in the new orchestra the best of both former orchestras. For that purpose we will need we will need time and the support of all involved. I will dedicate myself to the orchestra with great enthusiasm and form a fruitful future together with the musicians."

Guest Conductor in the 2017/2018 Season

Already in the upcoming season 2017/2018 the newly appointed principal conductor can be heard with Bruckner's 9th Symphony. The three concerts with the SWR Symphony Orchestra will take place on January 18th and January 19th at the Liederhalle in Stuttgart as well as on January 21st at the Konzerthaus in Freiburg.

Sample: Teodor Currentzis Conducts Strawinsky

Short Biography and Prizes

Teodor Currentzis is the Artistic Director of the Perm State Opera and Ballet Theatre, Artistic Director of the ensemble MusicAeterna and of the MusicAeterna Chamber Choir, both formed in 2004, during his tenure as Music Director of the Novosibirsk State Opera and Orchestra (2004-2010).

Born in Greece, Russia has become Teodor’s home since the beginning of the 1990s, when he began studying conducting at the state conservatory of St. Petersburg, under the tutelage of Professor Ilya Musin, whose pupils, among others, were renowned conductors Odyseuss Dimitriadis, Valery Gergiev, and Semyon Bychkov.

In 2016, the ECHO Klassik for "Symphonic Recording (20th/21st century music)" was awarded to Teodor Currentzis and MusicAeterna, for their recording of Stravinsky’s "Le Sacre du Printemps". Teodor was also nominated along with his brother, Vangelino Currentzis, for a daytime Emmy Award, in the category of Outstanding Music Direction and Composition, for the recording and composition of the soundtrack of the European Games opening ceremony in Baku, 2002. Since 2005, Teodor has received Russia’s prestigious Golden Mask theatrical award many times, most recently in 2015 together with the Perm Opera and Ballet Theatre he received five awards for Indian Queen including Best Opera Conductor. In 2013 the Theatre received four Awards, two of which for Best Opera Conductor and Best Ballet Conductor. Previous awards include the Best Opera Conductor award (Wozzeck, Bolshoi 2009), for a "brilliant performance of Prokofiev’s score" (Cinderella, 2007) and for "outstanding results in the area of authentic performance" (The Marriage of Figaro, 2008).

In 2006, combining his knowledge and passion for early music with contemporary composers and new music, Teodor Currentzis started the "Territoria Modern Art Festival", which in a short space of time has become the most prestigious and progressive annual music festival in Moscow. For the past three years, Teodor has also curated the Diaghilev Festivalin Perm.