SWR2 Mittagskonzert vom 1.8.2023

Neue Kompositionen und Bearbeitungen für Blockflötenquintett
Johann Sebastian Bach:
Auswahl aus den "Goldberg-Variationen" BWV 1087
Frans Geysen (*1936):
"Omtrent A-B-C"
Antonio Politano (*1969):
"In luce di virtù"
"Flying through deep blue" - "Seagulls flock echo over island's cliffs" - "Emptiness of descent"
Sowie Werke vonAdrian Willaert, Tomás Luis de Victoria, Antonio Vivaldiu. a.
Blockflötenquintett Seldom sene
(Konzert vom 26. Juli 2023 in der Johanniskirche)
Festival Europäische Kirchenmusik Schwäbisch Gmünd
