SWR2 Mittagskonzert vom 1.8.2023

Festival Europäische Kirchenmusik Schwäbisch Gmünd

Neue Kompositionen und Bearbeitungen für Blockflötenquintett

Johann Sebastian Bach:

Auswahl aus den "Goldberg-Variationen" BWV 1087

Frans Geysen (*1936):

"Omtrent A-B-C"

Antonio Politano (*1969):

"In luce di virtù"

"Flying through deep blue" - "Seagulls flock echo over island's cliffs" - "Emptiness of descent"

Sowie Werke vonAdrian Willaert, Tomás Luis de Victoria, Antonio Vivaldiu. a.

Blockflötenquintett Seldom sene

(Konzert vom 26. Juli 2023 in der Johanniskirche)