Video: Festakt 100 Jahre Donaueschinger Musiktage

Programm

Paul Hindemith

Streichquartett Nr. 3, op. 16: I. Lebhaft und sehr energisch

Mikołaj Laskowski

Transnatural#2: Life-Like 3D® Ocean Series für Streichquartett und Elektronik (UA)

Interpreten

Quatuor Diotima

Markus Brock, Moderation

100 Jahre Donaueschinger Musiktage – am Anfang des Jubiläumsjahrgangs steht ein Festakt, der das Festival würdigt. Neben einem Satz aus Paul Hindemiths Streichquartett Nr. 3, dem Initialwerk des ersten Festivaljahrgangs, steht ein neues Werk des jungen polnischen Komponisten Mikołaj Laskowski, der die Geschichte der Donaueschinger Musiktage auf ironische Weise reflektiert.

100 years of the Donaueschinger Musiktage – at the beginning of the anniversary year, there will be a ceremony to honour the festival. Alongside a movement from Paul Hindemith's String Quartet No. 3, the initial work of the first festival year, is a new work by the young Polish composer Mikołaj Laskowski, who reflects the history of the Donaueschinger Musiktage in an ironic way.