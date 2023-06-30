Akustische Spielformen: Karl-Sczuka-Preis

- Datum:
- Strawinsky-Saal
Donauhallen
An der Donauhalle 2
78166 Donaueschingen
Little Ticket Shop
Hansaring 94
50670 Köln
+49 (0) 221 91409830
info@littleticket.shop
- Programm:
- Akustische Spielformen: Verleihung des Karl-Sczuka-Preises
Der Preis
Ausgezeichnet werden soll seit 1972 laut Satzung die "beste Produktion eines Hörwerks, das in akustischen Spielformen musikalische Materialien und Strukturen benutzt". Die unabhängige Jury besteht aus Olaf Nicolai (Vorsitz), Inke Arns, Julia Cloot, Michael Grote und Thomas Meinecke. Im Verbund mit der Verleihung des Karl-Sczuka-Preises wird das "Karl-Sczuka-Recherchestipendium in Zusammenarbeit mit dem Goethe-Institut" als Zusatzpreis vergeben. Ziel des Recherchestipendiums ist es, die oftmals nur unter rudimentären Bedingungen mögliche Recherche für internationale Radiokunstprojekte zu unterstützen.
Since 1972, this prize is awarded for "the best production of a work of radio art using musical material and structures in an acoustic performance". The jury comprises Olaf Nicolai (chair), Inke Arns, Julia Cloot, Michael Grote and Thomas Meinecke. In connection with the Karl Sczuka Prize presentation, the "Karl Sczuka Research Grant in cooperation with the Goethe-Institut" aims to support the research phase of international radio art projects, which otherwise are often only possible under difficult conditions.