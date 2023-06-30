  1. SWR
Donaueschinger Musiktage 2023 | Konzert [9]

Elyse Tabet & Jawad Nawfal

Spiegelsaal
Schützen
Josefstraße 2b
78166 Donaueschingen
Little Ticket Shop
Hansaring 94
50670 Köln
 +49 (0) 221 91409830
info@littleticket.shop
Tabet & Nawfal
Elyse Tabet & Jawad Nawfal live-elektronische Performance


Zwei Protagonist:innen der lebendigen und eklektischen Elektronik-Szene Beiruts: Elyse Tabet, die als Bildende Künstlerin begann, bevor sie sich auch dem Klang zuwandte, und Jawad Nawfal, der auch unter dem Namen munda auftritt und das Label VV-VA gründete, begannen 2013 eine musikalische Korrespondenz, als sie auf zwei verschiedenen Kontinenten lebten. Seit 2020 treten sie als Duo in Live-Sets auf.

These two central figures of Beirut’s vivid and eclectic electronic music scene – Elyse Tabet, who started out as a visual artist before turning to sound, and Jawad Nawfal, who also performs under the moniker munda and founded the label VV-VA – started a musical correspondence in 2013 while living on different continents and perform live sets together since 2020.

