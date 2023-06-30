Datum: Samstag, 21. Oktober 2023 Beginn: 23:00 Uhr

Ort: Spiegelsaal

Schützen

Josefstraße 2b

78166 Donaueschingen

Lageplan Vorverkauf: Little Ticket Shop

Hansaring 94

50670 Köln

+49 (0) 221 91409830

info@littleticket.shop

Vorverkaufsbeginn: 3.7.2023, 9:00 Uhr Programm: Tabet & Nawfal Mitwirkende: Elyse Tabet & Jawad Nawfal live-elektronische Performance



Zwei Protagonist:innen der lebendigen und eklektischen Elektronik-Szene Beiruts: Elyse Tabet, die als Bildende Künstlerin begann, bevor sie sich auch dem Klang zuwandte, und Jawad Nawfal, der auch unter dem Namen munda auftritt und das Label VV-VA gründete, begannen 2013 eine musikalische Korrespondenz, als sie auf zwei verschiedenen Kontinenten lebten. Seit 2020 treten sie als Duo in Live-Sets auf.

These two central figures of Beirut’s vivid and eclectic electronic music scene – Elyse Tabet, who started out as a visual artist before turning to sound, and Jawad Nawfal, who also performs under the moniker munda and founded the label VV-VA – started a musical correspondence in 2013 while living on different continents and perform live sets together since 2020.

Programm der Donaueschinger Musiktage 2023