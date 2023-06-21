The curAItor curates

2a | Konzert

Werke für Klavier solo von Dong-Myung Kim, Patricia Martínez und Andrés Guadarrama.

Konzertbilder

Kann eine Künstliche Intelligenz ein Konzertprogramm kuratieren? Mit der lernenden Software curAItor hat Nick Collins ein Programm entwickelt, das Musik hört, analysiert und bewertet. Der curAItor wurde anhand von 100 Klavierwerken der Neuen Musik geschult. Aus den Einsendungen einer offenen Ausschreibung wählt der curAItor nun drei Werke zur Aufführung aus. Den Kurator aus Fleisch und Blut wird der curAItor nicht ersetzen können. Indem er aber Entscheidungen anders trifft, erfahren wir etwas über neue Möglichkeiten, Konzertprogramme zu gestalten.

Can an artificial intelligence curate a concert program? With the learning software curAItor, Nick Collins has developed a program that listens to, analyzes and evaluates music. The curAItor was trained on the basis of 100 piano works of New Music. From an open call for entries, the curAItor now chooses three works for performance. The curAItor will not be able to replace the curator in flesh and blood. By making decisions differently, however, we learn something about new possibilities for designing concert programs.