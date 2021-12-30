Akustische Spielformen: Karl-Sczuka-Preis

Datum: Sonntag, 17. Oktober 2021 Beginn: 12:30 Uhr

Ort: Strawinsky Saal

Donauhallen

An der Donauhalle 2

78166 Donaueschingen

Lageplan Normalpreis: 13,00 Euro Ermäßigt: 7,00 Euro Tickets kaufen Vorverkauf: Little Ticket Shop

Hansaring 94

50670 Köln

+49 (0) 221 91409830

info@littleticket.shop

Vorverkaufsbeginn: 1.9.2021, 9:00 Uhr Programm: Hanna Hartman

Fog Factory Autorenproduktion für die Society for Electroacoustic Music in Sweden (SEAMS) 2020

Frédéric Acquaviva

ANTIPODES for voices and dead electronics Autorenproduktion 2019 Mitwirkende: Hanna Hartman (Preisträgerin 2021)

Frédéric Acquaviva (Preisträger 2020)

Olaf Nicolai (Juryvorsitzender)

Hanna Hartmans "Fog Factory" basiert auf Originaltonmaterial und Klängen eines Buchla 200 Modular Synthesizers, den sie im EMS (Elektronmusikstudion) in Stockholm aufgenommen hat. Uraufgeführt wurde das akusmatische Stück am 3. Oktober 2020 beim "Echoes around me Festival" in Wien. Frédéric Acquavivas "ANTIPODES for voices and dead electronics" nutzt die Stimmen des Dichters und Künstlers Joël Hubaut – dessen Texte Grundlage des Stückes waren –, der amerikanischen Künstlerin Dorothy Iannone und der britischen Mezzosopranistin Loré Lixenberg. Die Umsetzung der Partitur und Komposition von "ANTIPODES" fand im legendären EMS Studio in Stockholm statt.

Hanna Hartman's "Fog Factory" is based on original sound material and sounds from a Buchla 200 Modular Synthesizer that she recorded at the EMS (Elektronmusikstudion) in Stockholm. The acousmatic piece was premiered on 3 October 2020 at the "Echoes around me Festival" in Vienna. Frédéric Acquaviva's "ANTIPODES for voices and dead electronics" uses the voices of poet and artist Joël Hubaut – whose texts were the basis of the piece – , American artist Dorothy Iannone and British mezzo-soprano Loré Lixenberg. The realisation of the score and composition of "ANTIPODES" took place at the legendary EMS Studio in Stockholm.

