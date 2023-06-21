Im Livestream ab 14 Uhr

Datum: Samstag, 16. Oktober 2021 Beginn: 14:00 Uhr

Ort: Strawinsky Saal

Donauhallen

An der Donauhalle 2

78166 Donaueschingen

Programm: Hasan Hujairi

Retreat Strategies für Ensemble (DE)

Piyawat Louilarpprasert

Ohm-Na-Mo (โอม นะโม) für Ensemble (DE)

Qin Yi

Silk für Ensemble (DE)

Onur Dülger

Baiterek-Kut für Ensemble (DE) Mitwirkende: Omnibus Ensemble:

Matthijs Koene, Panflöten

Sukhrob Nazimov, Oboe

Ravshan Tukhtamishev, Chang

Jakhongir Shukur, Sato

Alibek Kabdurkhmanov, Perkussion

Sanjar Nafikov, Tasteninstrumente, Klangregie

Lemara Ablyatifova, Violine

Alirna Korieva, Violine

Olga Kolyujina, Viola

Jamshid Ubaydullaev, Violoncello

Leitung: Artyom Kim

Das Omnibus Ensemble aus Tashkent ist weltweit aktiv und mit usbekischen und europäischen Instrumenten das neue Musik Labor Zentralasiens. Neue Kompositionen werden nicht einfach geschrieben, sondern im engen Dialog über Monate gemeinsam mit den Komponist*innen entwickelt. Auch wenn dieser Prozess diesmal pandemiebedingt in den digitalen Raum verlegt werden musste, ist er von einer engen Zusammenarbeit mit den Musiker*innen geprägt. Für Onur Dülger war diese Erfahrung ungewohnt, auch was die Dauer der Entstehung angeht. Und doch schreibt er: "Sie brachte eine so organische und reiche Qualität mit sich, wie ich sie mir ohne die Erfahrung mit dem Omnibus Ensemble nicht vorstellen konnte." Auch Piyawat Louilarpprasert ermöglichte der kollaborative Prozess, in seinem Stück Ohm-Na-Mo (โอม นะโม) vielfältige Einflüsse zu verbinden: von buddhistischen Ritualen über usbekische Klänge zu thailändischen Kompositionsmethoden. Hasan Hujairi wiederum hat grafische Notationen geschrieben, die den Musiker*innen große Freiheiten geben. In dem Konzert werden die Kompositionen nicht hintereinander gespielt, sondern vom Ensemble zu einer Komposition versetzt, in der auch theatrale Elemente eine wichtige Rolle spielen.

The Omnibus Ensemble from Tashkent is active worldwide and, with Uzbek and European instruments, is the new music laboratory of Central Asia. New compositions are not simply written, but developed in close dialogue over months together with the composers. Even though this time this process had to be moved to the digital space due to the pandemic, it is characterised by close cooperation with the musicians. For Onur Dülger, this experience was unusual, also with regard to the duration of the creation. And yet he writes: "It brought with it such an organic and rich quality that I couldn't have imagined without the experience with the Omnibus Ensemble." The collaborative process also allowed Piyawat Louilarpprasert to combine multiple influences in his piece Ohm-Na-Mo (โอม นะโม): from Buddhist rituals to Uzbek sounds to Thai compositional methods. Hasan Hujairi, on the other hand, has written graphic notations that give the musicians great freedom. In the concert, the compositions are not played one after the other, but are staggered by the ensemble to form a composition in which theatrical elements also play an important role.

