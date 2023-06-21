Datum: Freitag, 15. Oktober 2021 Beginn: 23:00 Uhr

Ort: TWIST

Josefstraße 2b

78166 Donaueschingen

Lageplan Normalpreis: 13,00 Euro Ermäßigt: 7,00 Euro Ausverkauft Programm: Gianni Bencich & Macri Cáceres

Live-elektronische Performance

Yara Mekawei

Live-elektronische Performance Mitwirkende: Gianni Bencich

Macri Cáceres

Yara Mekawei

Prähispanische Instrumente und Live-Elektronik verbindet das peruanische Projekt von Gianni Bencich und Macri Cáceres. Ihre Arbeit beschreiben sie als eine moderne Umsetzung des uralten Konzepts von Yanantin, einem Quechua-Wort, das sich als "Beziehung von Dualismen" beschreiben lässt. Die damit verbundene Haltung konzentriert sich nicht auf das, was Gegensätzliches voneinander trennt, sondern darauf, was es verbindet.

Prehispanic instruments and live electronics are combined in the Peruvian project by Gianni Bencich and Macri Cáceres. They describe their work as a modern realisation of the ancient concept of yanantin, a Quechua word that can be described as a "relationship of dualisms". The attitude associated with it focuses not on what separates opposites, but on what connects them.

