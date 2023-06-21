- Datum:
-
- Beginn:
-
- Ort:
- Große Sporthalle
Realschule Donaueschingen
Lehenstraße 15
78166 Donaueschingen
- Normalpreis:
- 24,00 Euro
- Ermäßigt:
- 12,00 Euro
- Vorverkauf:
-
Little Ticket Shop
Hansaring 94
50670 Köln
+49 (0) 221 91409830
info@littleticket.shop
- Vorverkaufsbeginn:
-
- Programm:
- Carolina Noguera Palau
Ferocious: Contorting femininities für Ensemble (UA)
Rodolfo Acosta
Las flores subterráneas für Ensemble (UA)
Nima A. Rowshan
Propinquity für Ensemble (UA)
Andile Khumal
The Broken Mirrors of Time für Ensemble (DE)
- Mitwirkende:
- Klangforum Wien
Bas Wiegers, Leitung
Donaueschingen global sucht nach globalen Perspektiven auf zeitgenössische Musik. Die Kolumbianerin Carolina Noguera Palau versucht in Ferocious: Contorting femininities vorsätzlich zu vergessen, um sich von einer Neuen-Musik-Tradition, der sie sich "nicht immer zugehörig" fühlt, zu lösen. Andile Khumalo aus Südafrika überlagert in "The Broken Mirrors Of Time" Vergangenheit und Gegenwart und entwickelt eine "soziale Natur der Zeit", während uns Rodolfo Acosta mit Texten von Jairo Aníbal Niño dazu auffordert, auch angesichts des globalen Wandels, die Hoffnung nicht zu verlieren.
Donaueschingen global seeks global perspectives on contemporary music. In Ferocious: Contorting femininities, the Colombian Carolina Noguera Palau deliberately tries to forget in order to break away from a new music tradition to which she feels she "does not always belong". Andile Khumalo from South Africa superimposes past and present in "The Broken Mirrors Of Time" and develops a "social nature of time", while Rodolfo Acosta, with texts by Jairo Aníbal Niño, urges us not to lose hope even in the face of global change.