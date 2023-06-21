Datum: Donnerstag, 14. Oktober 2021 Beginn: 23:00 Uhr

Ort: TWIST

Josefstraße 2b

78166 Donaueschingen

Lageplan Normalpreis: 13,00 Euro Ermäßigt : 7,00 Euro Ausverkauft Programm: Two or the Dragon

Live-elektronische Performance

Muqata'a

Live-elektronische Performance Mitwirkende: Two or the Dragon

Muqata'a

Two or the Dragon ist ein Duo aus Beirut, das in ihren Sets unapologetisch und dekonstruktivistisch an arabische Musik herangeht und dabei durchaus die Tanzbarkeit im Blick hält. In Donaueschingen präsentieren sie ihre neuste Veröffentlichung Dance Grooves For The Weary. Muqata’a entstammt der Underground-Hip Hop-Szene Palästinas. Heute produziert er hoch experimentelle Musik, mit multiplen Einflüssen von Noise bis Rap. Sie erzählt vom Sound Rammalahs und von der Möglichkeit, Musik als Widerstand und Zusammenkunft zugleich zu denken.

Two or the Dragon is a duo from Beirut whose approach to Arabic music is unapologetic and deconstructivist, while still keeping danceability in mind. In Donaueschingen, they present their latest release Dance Grooves For The Weary. Muqata'a comes from the underground hip hop scene in Palestine. Today he produces highly experimental music with multiple influences from noise to rap. It tells of Rammalah's sound and the possibility of thinking of music as resistance and coming together at the same time.

Zur Veranstaltungsübersicht