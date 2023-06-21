Sote presents Parallel Persian

4 | Konzert

Datum: Freitag, 18. Oktober 2019 Beginn: 23:00 Uhr

Ort: s‘Glashaus Donaueschingen

Josefstraße 37

78166 Donaueschingen

Normalpreis: 13,00 Euro Schüler und Studenten: 7,00 Euro SWR2 Kulturkarte: 10,40 Euro Ausverkauft Programm: Sote presents Parallel Persia featuring Arash Bolouri (Santour) and Pouya Damadi (Tar) Mitwirkende: Ata Ebtekar

Arash Bolouri

Pouya Damadi

Ata Ebtekar (alias Sote), eine Schlüsselfigur der elektronischen Musikszene im Nahen Osten, komponiert Musik in der festen Überzeugung, dass Regeln und Formeln dekonstruiert und neu überdacht werden müssen. Er verändert die musikalischen Modi aus ihrer ursprünglichen Tonalität und ihren tradierten Rhythmik heraus zu lebendigen, synthetischen Klanglandschaften. Parallel Persia lässt die Illusion einer künstlichen und hyperrealen Kultur entstehen, die von einer herrschsüchtigen Instanz manipuliert und kontrolliert wird. Momentaufnahmen eines apokryphen Iran werden mit Hilfe von Klang in ein "meta-persisches" Erlebnis verwandelt.

Ata Ebtekar (alias Sote), a key figure of the electronic music scene in the Middle East, composes music with the firm conviction that rules and formulas must be deconstructed and rethought. He changes the musical modes from their original tonality and their traditional rhythms to lively, synthetic soundscapes. Parallel Persia creates the illusion of an artificial and hyperreal culture that is manipulated and controlled by a domineering authority. Snapshots of an apocryphal Iran are transformed using sound into a "meta-persian" experience.