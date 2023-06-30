Klanginstallationen

Marina Rosenfeld

Neue Klanginstallation UA

Wo: Museum Art.Plus

Wann: Donerstag 17-20 Uhr, Freitag & Samstag 10-18 Uhr, Sonntag 10-17 Uhr

Führung mit der Künstlerin: Samstag, 16 Uhr, Sonntag 15.30 Uhr

(Nach den Musiktagen ist die Installation noch bis zum 5.11.2023 zu sehen.)

Ryoko Akama

Neue Klanginstallation UA

Wo: Fischerhaus

Wann: Donnerstag, 17-20 Uhr, Freitag 11-20 Uhr, Samstag 10-20 Uhr, Sonntag 10-17 Uhr

Rie Nakajima & Pierre Berthet

Neue Klanginstallation UA

Wo: Orangerie

Wann: Donnerstag, 17-20 Uhr, Freitag 11-20 Uhr, Samstag 10-20 Uhr, Sonntag 10-17 Uhr

Raul Keller

Neue Klanginstallation UA

Wo: Orangerie

Wann: Donnerstag, 17-20 Uhr, Freitag 11-20 Uhr, Samstag 10-20 Uhr, Sonntag 10-17 Uhr

In ihrer neuen Installation stellt Marina Rosenfeld in den Räumen des Museum Art.Plus Arbeiten auf Papier und Seide aus und führt dabei ihre langjährige Beschäftigung mit sozialen und räumlichen Dispositionen von Klängen und deren Repräsentationen und Verzerrungen fort.

In a new installation, Marina Rosenfeld populates the galleries of Museum Art.Plus with work on paper and silk, advancing her longtime preoccupation with the social and spatial arrangements of sounds and their representations and distortions.

Marina Rosenfeld Marina Rosenfeld

Seit vielen Jahren ist die japanische Klangkünstlerin Ryoko Akama fasziniert von der Arbeit in der Dunkelkammer. In ihrer neuen Klanginstallation verbindet sie nun erstmals ihre poetische Klangwelt mit Photographie und inszeniert im Fischhaus die klangliche Dimension analoger Photographie.

For many years, the Japanese sound artist Ryoko Akama has been fascinated by the processes of the photographer’s dark room. In this new sound installation, she connects her poetic sound world with photography for the first time and brings the sonic dimension of analogue photography into focus in the Fischhaus.

Ryoko Akama FILMLOVE

Rie Nakajima und Pierre Berthet greifen in ihrer Zusammenarbeit unter dem Titel "Dead Plants & Living Objects" oft auf scheinbar banale Gegenstände zurück, die sie in der Umgebung des Ausstellungsortes gefunden haben und mit denen sie Räume wirkungsvoll verwandeln. Während des Festivals werden sie ihre Installation kontinuierlich weiter entwickeln, weshalb sich der wiederholte Besuch empfiehlt.

In their collaboration entitled "Dead Plants & Living Objects", Rie Nakajima and Pierre Berthet frequently employ supposedly banal objects that they have found in the surroundings of the exhibition space, using them in minimalist ways to transform the spaces sonically. Over the course of the festival, they will continuously rework the installation, so repeated visits are highly recommended.

Klanginstallation von Rie Nakajima und Pierre Berthet Rie Nakajima

In der Orangerie stimmt der estnische Künstler Raul Keller eine Flucht von Räumen sowohl klanglich wie farblich, sodass die Besucher:innen seine Installation durch ihre eigene Bewegung durch den Raum erfahren.

In the Orangerie Estonian artist Raul Keller tunes a series of rooms to different sounds and colours, leading the audience to experience the installation through their own movement through the spaces.

Klanginstallation von Raul Keller Raul Keller

