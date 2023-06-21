Klangkunst

Hanno Leichtmann

SECULUM Klanginstallation

Wo: Museum Art.Plus

Wann: Donnerstag 16-19 Uhr, Freitag & Samstag 10-18 Uhr, Sonntag 10-17 Uhr

Hanno Leichtmann

Gravest Hits Lounge

100 Gravest Hits Jukebox

und 3 Konzerte nach Grafischen Notationen von Hanno Leichtmann

mit

Donnerstag: Boris Baltschun, Klavier und Synthesizer

Freitag: Andrea Neumann, Klavier und Innenklavier

Samstag: Magda Mayas, Klavier und Clavinet

Wo: Twist

Wann: Donnerstag, Freitag, Samstag, 19 Uhr

Pungwe

Klanginstallation

Wo: Alte Molkerei

Wann: Donnerstag 17-20 Uhr, Freitag & Samstag 10-20 Uhr, Sonntag 10-17 Uhr

Michael Kleine

Objects lyriques Ausstellung

Wo: Fürstlich Fürstenbergische Sammlungen

Wann: Donnerstag 17-20 Uhr, Freitag & Samstag 10-20 Uhr, Sonntag 10-17 Uhr

Em'kal Eyongakpa

Klanginstallation

Wo: Fischhaus

Wann: Donnerstag 17-20 Uhr, Freitag & Samstag 10-20 Uhr, Sonntag 10-17 Uhr

Stefan Fricke/Alper Maral

Am Grabe / Erdraum Klanginstallation

Wo: Stadtzentrum

Wann: Donnerstag 17-20 Uhr, Freitag & Samstag 10-20 Uhr, Sonntag 10-17 Uhr

Stefan Fricke/Alper Maral

Am Grabe – aus der Ferne – Klanginstallation

Wo: Max-Rieple-Platz

Eröffnung: Sonntag 19 Uhr

Sergej Maingardt/Jens Standke

Blindfolded für VR-Brille, Kopfhörer und Lautsprecher (UA)

Wo: Alte Hofbibliothek

Wann:

Donnerstag 16, 18, 20, 22 Uhr

Freitag 10, 12, 14, 16, 18, 20, 22 Uhr

Samstag 10, 12, 14, 16, 18, 20, 22 Uhr

Sonntag 10, 12, 14, 16 Uhr



Für diese Veranstaltung sind Tickets erforderlich.

Termine und Tickets

Klangkunstinstallationen

Drei Klanginstallationen beschäftigen sich mit dem Archiv der Musiktage und der Geschichte der Neuen Musik. Pungwe definieren ihre Sicht auf Donaueschingen aus afrikanischer Perspektive. Hanno Leichtmann ist an den Donaueschinger Hits interessiert. Stefan Fricke und Alper Maral haben die Gräber berühmter Komponisten besucht und dort Aufnahmen gemacht – von Arnold Schönberg bis Karlheinz Stockhausen. Em'kal Eyongakpa entwickelt eine afrikanische Perspektive der Klangkunst. Michael Kleine untersucht Requisiten auf den Hiatus zwischen ihrer Beschaffenheit und ihrem Symbolwert. Sergej Maingardt und Jens Standke erkunden die Möglichkeiten der virtuellen Realität.

Three sound installations deal with the archive of the Musiktage and the history of new music. Pungwe define their view of Donaueschingen from an African perspective. Hanno Leichtmann is interested in the Donaueschingen hits. Stefan Fricke and Alper Maral have visited the graves of famous composers and made recordings there – from Arnold Schoenberg to Karlheinz Stockhausen. Em'kal Eyongakpa develops an African perspective on sound art. Michael Kleine examines props for the hiatus between their texture and their symbolic value. Sergej Maingardt and Jens Standke explore the possibilities of virtual reality.