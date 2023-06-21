Donaueschinger Musiktage 2006

Haydns „Schöpfung“ ist wunderschön, aber ist der Text noch zeitgemäß? Auf der Bundesgartenschau in Mannheim erklingt in der Konzertreihe „Our Voice For Our Planet“ ein neues szenisches Oratorium mit dem Titel „Gottes Schöpfung - unsere Erde“. Im Gespräch mit SWR2 geben die Komponistin Christiane Michel-Ostertun und der Regisseur Florian Wilhelm Einblicke in das Konzertprojekt.