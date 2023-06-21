Datum: Samstag, 21. Oktober 2017 Beginn: 11:00 Uhr

Ort: Museum Art.Plus

Museumsweg 1

78166 Donaueschingen

Programm: Werke von Georg Crumb



Georg Crumb

Metamorphoses, Book I für verstärktes Klavier, Toypiano, Zusatzinstrumente und Stimme

Deutsche Erstaufführung Mitwirkende: Margaret Leng Tan, Klavier

Paul Klee, Vincent van Gogh, Marc Chagall, Paul Gaugin, James Whistler, Jasper Johns und Wassily Kandinsky – das sind die Protagonisten des neuen Klavierzyklus von George Crumb. Fast 40 Jahre nach Makrokosmos hat der US-amerikanische Komponist wieder ein monumentales Klavierwerk geschrieben. Seine Metamorphoses setzen sich mit paradigmatischen Gemälden der Moderne auseinander. Gewidmet sind sie einer der großen Experimentatorinnen am Klavier, Margaret Leng Tan.

Paul Klee, Vincent van Gogh, Marc Chagall, Paul Gaugin, James Whistler, Jasper Johns, and Wassily Kandinsky – these are the protagonists in the new piano cycle by George Crumb. Almost 40 years after Makrokosmos, the American composer has once again composed a monumental piano work. His Metamorphoses engages with some of the paradigmatic paintings of modernity. It is dedicated to one of the great experimenters at the piano, Margaret Leng Tan.