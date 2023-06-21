Concert 4b

- Datum:
-
- Beginn:
-
- Ort:
- Donauhallen, Strawinsky Saal
- Programm:
- Live in SWR2
Mark Barden
Neues Werk für verstärktes Ensemble (UA/AW)
Carlos Sandoval
AntiLegos, für 10 Solisten (5 of them video-cloned), Part 1
Luís Antunes Pena
Neues Werk für Ensemble & Elektronik (UA/AW)
In Zusammenarbeit mit dem ZKM | Karlsruhe
Carlos Sandoval
AntiLegos, für 10 Solisten (5 of them video-cloned), Part 2
Enno Poppe
Neues Werk für neun Synthesizer (UA/AW)
Carlos Sandoval
AntiLegos, für 10 Solisten (5 of them video-cloned), Part 3
Orm Finnendahl
Ast für Kammerensemble, 32 selbstspielende Maschinen, Live-Elektronik und Zuspielung (UA/AW)
ensemble mosaik
Leitung: Enno Poppe
Ensemble mosaik has experimented in many different ways with refined and complex concert dramaturgies. This concert has also been carefully prepared by the Berlin ensemble. The focus of the program is placed on works by two composers closely associated with the ensemble: Enno Poppe and Orm Finnendahl. Poppe composed an unusual work for nine synthesizers where minutely tuned microtone intervals fuse with one another. Finnendahl builds small apparatuses, robotic creatures that expand the ensemble sound. Three miniatures by the Mexican composer Carlos Sandoval will serve as intermediate works to interlink the premieres with one another.