Aus einer Hand – Die Komponisten, ihre Musik und ihre anderen Künste

Datum: Donnerstag, 16. Oktober 2014 Beginn: 20:00 Uhr

Ort: Erich Kästner-Halle Programm: Live-Übertragung im Programm BR-KLASSIK und hr2-kultur

Gesprächsrunde mit:

Safia Azzouni, Kulturwissenschaftlerin, Berlin

Stefan Kraus, Museumsdirektor, Kolumba Köln

Wolfgang Rihm, Komponist, Karlsruhe

Manos Tsangaris, Komponist, Köln/Dresden

Moderation: Meret Forster und Stefan Fricke

Kompositionen von Michael Lentz und Jennifer Walshe

How does artistic will manifest itself? How does it materialize and in what medium does it find its expression? What change is it subject to within an artist’s life? Is the practice of art always tied to specialization? Who is a specialist and who is an amateur? Do we have to remain stuck in our niches? When do ideas lead to a concert, when to an exhibition or a reading? What influences did, and does, specialization have on the arts in all areas of society? Are their dual or multi-talents, or does everything grow from the same source anyway? How, where and when do the working strategies of the individual artists intersect? And what influence do institutions have on the medial form taken by an aesthetic idea? These are questions posed by the present festival as a whole, and which will be examined in these discussions.