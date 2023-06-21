01 Eröffnungskonzert

- Datum:
-
- Beginn:
-
- Ort:
- Baarsporthalle
- Mitwirkende:
- SWR Sinfonieorchester Baden-Baden und Freiburg, SWR Vokalensemble Stuttgart, Leitung: Emilio Pomàrico
Manos Tsangaris
Mistel Album
Schwindel der Wirklichkeit I
für Orchester (2014)
Uraufführung
Kompositionsauftrag des SWR
Dauer: ca. 12 Minuten
Friedrich Cerha
Nacht
für Orchester (2012/2013)
Uraufführung
Kompositionsauftrag des SWR
Dauer: ca. 20 Minuten
Hans Zender
„Oh cristalina ...“
für 3 Gruppen von Sängern und Instrumenten (2013/2014)
Uraufführung
Kompositionsauftrag des SWR
Dauer: ca. 15 Minuten
Manos Tsangaris
Mistel Album
Schwindel der Wirklichkeit II (Gong-Mistel)
für Orchester (2014)
Uraufführung
Kompositionsauftrag des SWR
Dauer: ca. 4 Minuten
Hanspeter Kyburz
Ibant obscuri
für großes Orchester (2014)
Uraufführung
Kompositionsauftrag des SWR
Dauer: ca. 17 Minuten
SWR Sinfonieorchester Baden-Baden und Freiburg
SWR Vokalensemble Stuttgart
Leitung: Emilio Pomàrico
Oerating at intersections and interstices and pushing composition to extremes in different medial constellations are the hallmarks of Manos Tsangaris’s artistic thought. His orchestral events Schwindel der Wirklichkeit, which intervene in both of the festival’s orchestral concerts, are part of an interdisciplinary project of the same name by the Berlin Academy of the Arts that confronts the questions of reality in the cultural realm, questioning a specialized niche-oriented mentality. ‘Freeing sound from words’ – this is one way of describing Hans Zender’s almost ethereal, completely pathos-free setting of the Canto spiritual by the Spanish Mystic John of the Cross. This year’s festival sees the performance of the fourth and final part of this cycle, with a harmonic framework that draws entirely on “just” intervals (based on whole numbers) and their modulations. Do you know what one’s first attempt to walk is like in hell? Hanspeter Kyburz could give a metaphorical sense of it in his newest composition. Ibant obscuri sola sub nocte per umbram, whose title is taken from Virgil’s Aeneid, certainly offers a programmatic and structural background for manifold theories of movement within his opulent orchestral piece. And Friedrich Cerha drew inspiration from the silent immensity of the night sky and the paths of comets for his latest composition.