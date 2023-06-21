01 Eröffnungskonzert

Datum: Freitag, 17. Oktober 2014 Beginn: 20:00 Uhr

Ort: Baarsporthalle Mitwirkende: SWR Sinfonieorchester Baden-Baden und Freiburg, SWR Vokalensemble Stuttgart, Leitung: Emilio Pomàrico

Manos Tsangaris

Mistel Album

Schwindel der Wirklichkeit I

für Orchester (2014)

Uraufführung

Kompositionsauftrag des SWR

Dauer: ca. 12 Minuten

Friedrich Cerha

Nacht

für Orchester (2012/2013)

Uraufführung

Kompositionsauftrag des SWR

Dauer: ca. 20 Minuten

Hans Zender

„Oh cristalina ...“

für 3 Gruppen von Sängern und Instrumenten (2013/2014)

Uraufführung

Kompositionsauftrag des SWR

Dauer: ca. 15 Minuten

Manos Tsangaris

Mistel Album

Schwindel der Wirklichkeit II (Gong-Mistel)

für Orchester (2014)

Uraufführung

Kompositionsauftrag des SWR

Dauer: ca. 4 Minuten

Hanspeter Kyburz

Ibant obscuri

für großes Orchester (2014)

Uraufführung

Kompositionsauftrag des SWR

Dauer: ca. 17 Minuten

SWR Sinfonieorchester Baden-Baden und Freiburg

SWR Vokalensemble Stuttgart

Leitung: Emilio Pomàrico

Oerating at intersections and interstices and pushing composition to extremes in different medial constellations are the hallmarks of Manos Tsangaris’s artistic thought. His orchestral events Schwindel der Wirklichkeit, which intervene in both of the festival’s orchestral concerts, are part of an interdisciplinary project of the same name by the Berlin Academy of the Arts that confronts the questions of reality in the cultural realm, questioning a specialized niche-oriented mentality. ‘Freeing sound from words’ – this is one way of describing Hans Zender’s almost ethereal, completely pathos-free setting of the Canto spiritual by the Spanish Mystic John of the Cross. This year’s festival sees the performance of the fourth and final part of this cycle, with a harmonic framework that draws entirely on “just” intervals (based on whole numbers) and their modulations. Do you know what one’s first attempt to walk is like in hell? Hanspeter Kyburz could give a metaphorical sense of it in his newest composition. Ibant obscuri sola sub nocte per umbram, whose title is taken from Virgil’s Aeneid, certainly offers a programmatic and structural background for manifold theories of movement within his opulent orchestral piece. And Friedrich Cerha drew inspiration from the silent immensity of the night sky and the paths of comets for his latest composition.