06 SWR2 NOWJazz Session

Datum: Samstag, 18. Oktober 2014 Beginn: 20:00 Uhr

Ort: Gewerbliche Schulen, Sporthalle Programm: the same (not) the same

The Same (Not) The Same

Mazen Kerbaj's ARIHA Trumpet Ensemble (Premiere)

Mazen Kerbaj, tp + comp

Liz Allbee, tp

Axel Dörner, tp

Peter Evans, tp

Franz Hautzinger, tp

Greg Kelley, tp

Nate Wooley, tp

Dauer: ca. 45 Minuten

25 Minuten Pause

JJJJ

Jaap Blonk, voc

Joachim Montessuis, voc

Julien Ottavi, voc

Jörg Piringer, voc

Dauer: ca. 45 Minuten

Individualism and interaction – it is the tension between these two poles that turns encounters between improvisers (time and again) into a challenging affair. While ensemble duties were clearly assigned in the classic band line-ups of jazz history, such fixed patterns of roles have meanwhile become a rarity. Hierarchical structures like leader – soloist – sideman have likewise become obsolete. Thus Mazen Kerbaj’s Trumpet Ensemble, appearing in Donaueschingen for the first time this year, does not pursue the idea of a trumpet battle with seven lone fighters, instead using this superb constellation to explore the possibility of simultaneous individual multilinguality. JJJJ present themselves both polyphonically and monophonically at this NOWJazz Session, with improvisations in solo and quartet form. “New Sound Poetry and Vocal Improvisations” is the title chosen by the four vocal performers for their programme with experimental sound poetry.