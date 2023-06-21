11 Klangkunst

Datum: Freitag, 17. Oktober 2014 Beginn: 17:00 Uhr

Fr., 17.10., 17.00-19.00 UhrSa., 18.10., 11.00-20.00 UhrSo., 19.10., 11.00-17.00 Uhr Ort: Realschule, Sporthalle Programm: Sendung in SWR2, Samstag, 18. Oktober 2014, 22.30 Uhr

Pascal Dusapin

Mille plateaux

Klanginstallation (2014)

Uraufführung

Kompositionsauftrag des SWR

Technische Realisation: Thierry Coduys

In Kooperation mit „Lieu unique“ Nantes

One of the possible realizations after conceiving this year’s programme was how restricted our view of art actually is, if we view and evaluate reality purely from the position of our own niche existence. The French composer Pascal Dusapin is known for his work-oriented orchestral and chamber music. In Donaueschingen, he will be showing further sides of his artistic will. In the exhibition he will display his remarkable photographic work and present a sound installation whose aim is to discover a spatial form with a repetitive arrangement of elements, line to line and edge to edge, enabling the audience to experience a contemplation from diagonal immersion. The video- and sound-based installation convey a music that, in a sense, seems to have been written entirely for the eye.