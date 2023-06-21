11 Klangkunst

Datum: Freitag, 17. Oktober 2014 Beginn: 17:00 Uhr

Fr., 17.10., 17.00-19.00 UhrSa., 18.10., 11.00-19.00 UhrSo., 19.10., 11.00-17.00 Uhr Ort: Schlosspark Fischhaus

Julius Stahl

Quadrat und Linie

QUADER

Draht, Sinustöne, Elektronik (2014)

GRUPPE VI, Photogramme

Silbergelatinepapier auf AluDibond (2014)

Uraufführung

Kompositionsauftrag des SWR

Starting from acoustic phenomena, Julius Stahl’s works always look for new perspectives in the area of concrete art. For him, object and sound are always inseparably intertwined, each directly conditioning the other’s form of manifestation. Physically and in terms of perceptual psychology, the works focus on the aspect of movement. The installation for the Fischhaus consists of two transparent wire cuboids extending from the ceiling to the floor of the exhibition space. The objects are composed of hundreds of thin wire rods. Both objects are set in vibration with sine tone glissandi; the resulting sounds are almost inaudible, but become visible in the form of ‘standing waves’ along the individual wires. In the way, sonic movements through the two objects are revealed. The installation is augmented by works from his cycle of photograms.