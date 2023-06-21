05 Musiksprechen

Datum: Samstag, 18. Oktober 2014 Beginn: 15:00 Uhr

Ort: Donauhallen, Strawinsky Saal Mitwirkende: Jennifer Walshe (Performance), Herta Müller (Stimme), Michael Lentz und Michael Hirsch (Stimme), Stefan Blum (Schlagzeug), Gunnar Geisse (E-Gitarre), Axel Kühn (Saxophone), Studenten des Deutschen Literaturinstituts Leipzig, Leitung: Uschi Krosch

Josef Anton Riedl

Schweigewatte mit Anspielung

Eine Lautkomposition für drei Sprecher, einen Schlagzeuger und Zuspielung (2014)

Uraufführung

Kompositionsauftrag des SWR

Dauer: ca. 18 Minuten

In Zusammenarbeit mit BR Hörspiel und Medienkunst

Michael Lentz

Hotel zur Ewigen Lampe – operative Vorgänge

Eine Sprechplastik (2014)

Uraufführung

Kompositionsauftrag des SWR

Dauer: ca. 30 Minuten

In Kooperation mit dem Deutschen Literaturinstitut Leipzig

25 Minuten Pause

Jennifer Walshe

The total mountain (2014)

Uraufführung

Kompositionsauftrag des SWR

Dauer: ca. 40 Minuten

Jennifer Walshe, Performance

Herta Müller, Stimme

Michael Lentz, Michael Hirsch, Stimme

Stefan Blum, Schlagzeug

Gunnar Geisse, Live-Elektronik/Laptop: Realtime-Sampling & -Processing, Transphonation, virtuelle Instrumente, Samples, sounddesign

Axel Kühn, Bassklarinette, Sopransaxophon

Studenten des Deutschen Literaturinstituts Leipzig, Sprecherchor: Julian Affeld, Mario Apel, Maja-Maria Becker, Yevgeniy Breyger, Sandra Burkhardt, Felix Dachsel, Gregor Däubler, Jan Drees (Gast), Mariana Grass, Tim Holland, Ulrike Feibig, Hannes Fuhrmann, Christina Hansen, Christian Hoffmann, Jan Hoffmann, Margarita Iov, Irina Karelina (Gast), Synke Köhler, Artur Krutsch, Peter Lünenschloß, Domenico Müllensiefen, Daniel Schmidt, Alexander Schnorbusch, Helen Schröder (Gast), Paula Schweers, Juliane Stadelmann, Manuel Stallbaumer, Isabel Stunder, Sebastian Weihrauch, Juliana Zöllner

Leitung: Uschi Krosch

This concert accentuates the interstices of language, words and music. With Josef Anton Riedl, Michael Lentz and Jennifer Walshe, we invited three authors of different generations and cultural backgrounds who all force musical speech. The artistic conception of the veteran Josef Anton Riedl is rooted in the world of sound-based poems. His starting point are forty unpublished collage poems by Herta Müller, originally spoken by the author and combined in performance with sound poem constellations and claves provided by Riedly. Michael Lentz deals purely with words. He develops a poetic speech sculpture for 30 speakers, musicalized via metric and rhythmic forms of speech as well as processes of music-language synthesis. Direct quotations from Erick Mielke provide the thematic background. Jennifer Walshe’s musical poetry comes from a dense, very poetic fabric of different medial constellations, in this piece videos and live electronics, to which she lends further radiance through her own stage presence. A variety of distinct vocal types in different emotional situations and cultural contexts form the work’s focus.