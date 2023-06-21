07 Ensemblekonzert II

- Datum:
- Beginn:
- Ort:
- Donauhallen, Bartók Saal
- Mitwirkende:
- Ensemble Modern Frankfurt, Leitung: Jonathan Stockhammer
Peter Ablinger
points & views
1. Tintenstrahldruck, 6,40 x 6,40m, 16-teilig
2. Ensemble, 2 Klaviere, 2 Lautsprecher, 16-teilig (2014)
Uraufführung
Kompositionsauftrag des SWR
Dauer: ca. 26 Minuten
Kryštof Mařatka
Mélodictionnaire
Konzert für Klavier und Septett (2014)
Uraufführung
Kompositionsauftrag des SWR
Dauer: ca. 22 Minuten
Brian Ferneyhough
Inconjunctions
für Ensemble (2014)
Uraufführung
Kompositionsauftrag des SWR
Hermann Kretzschmar, Klavier solo
Ensemble Modern
Dietmar Wiesner, Flöten
Sonja Horlacher, Flöten
Christian Hommel, Oboe, Englischhorn
Nina Janßen-Deinzer, Klarinetten
Jaan Bossier, Klarinetten
Elliot Riley, Saxophone
Robert Gillinger, Fagott
Saar Berger, Horn
Rune Brodahl, Horn
Valentín Garvie, Trompete, Flügelhorn
Uwe Dierksen, Posaune, Basstrompete
Rumi Ogawa, Schlagzeug
David Haller, Schlagzeug
Ueli Wiget, Klavier
Jagdish Mistry, Violine
Giorgos Panagiotidis, Violine
Corinna Canzian, Violine
Diego Ramos Rodriguez, Violine
Megumi Kasakawa, Viola
Chihiro Ono, Viola
Eva Böcker, Violoncello
Michael M. Kasper, Violoncello
Paul Cannon, Kontrabass
Leitung: Jonathan Stockhammer
Peter Ablinger’s compositions revolve around the relationship between reality and perception. For some years, language has been his central material. In his new piece, fragments of speech, noises on records and white noise on tape or the electric humming of playback devices and their medial constitution, among other elements, provide an electronic foundation that is explored in manifold ways by the instrumental ensemble. Art as a spectral grid of reality: never has this aspect manifested itself more clearly than in this composition, whose first movement is an oversized work of photography and whose second is a piece of music. Brian Ferneyhough refers to an astrological reality of the Quincunx, of unrelated signs. Accordingly, his newest Donaueschingen composition consists of five parts, characterized by particular instrumental combinations and distinct from one another through abrupt contrasts. The Czech composer and film-maker Kryštof Mařatka will present a one-movement piano concerto that does not shy away from “songlike” melodic lines.