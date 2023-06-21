07 Ensemblekonzert II

Datum: Sonntag, 19. Oktober 2014 Beginn: 11:00 Uhr

Ort: Donauhallen, Bartók Saal Mitwirkende: Ensemble Modern Frankfurt, Leitung: Jonathan Stockhammer

Peter Ablinger

points & views

1. Tintenstrahldruck, 6,40 x 6,40m, 16-teilig

2. Ensemble, 2 Klaviere, 2 Lautsprecher, 16-teilig (2014)

Uraufführung

Kompositionsauftrag des SWR

Dauer: ca. 26 Minuten

Kryštof Mařatka

Mélodictionnaire

Konzert für Klavier und Septett (2014)

Uraufführung

Kompositionsauftrag des SWR

Dauer: ca. 22 Minuten

Brian Ferneyhough

Inconjunctions

für Ensemble (2014)

Uraufführung

Kompositionsauftrag des SWR

Hermann Kretzschmar, Klavier solo

Ensemble Modern

Dietmar Wiesner, Flöten

Sonja Horlacher, Flöten

Christian Hommel, Oboe, Englischhorn

Nina Janßen-Deinzer, Klarinetten

Jaan Bossier, Klarinetten

Elliot Riley, Saxophone

Robert Gillinger, Fagott

Saar Berger, Horn

Rune Brodahl, Horn

Valentín Garvie, Trompete, Flügelhorn

Uwe Dierksen, Posaune, Basstrompete

Rumi Ogawa, Schlagzeug

David Haller, Schlagzeug

Ueli Wiget, Klavier

Jagdish Mistry, Violine

Giorgos Panagiotidis, Violine

Corinna Canzian, Violine

Diego Ramos Rodriguez, Violine

Megumi Kasakawa, Viola

Chihiro Ono, Viola

Eva Böcker, Violoncello

Michael M. Kasper, Violoncello

Paul Cannon, Kontrabass

Leitung: Jonathan Stockhammer

Peter Ablinger’s compositions revolve around the relationship between reality and perception. For some years, language has been his central material. In his new piece, fragments of speech, noises on records and white noise on tape or the electric humming of playback devices and their medial constitution, among other elements, provide an electronic foundation that is explored in manifold ways by the instrumental ensemble. Art as a spectral grid of reality: never has this aspect manifested itself more clearly than in this composition, whose first movement is an oversized work of photography and whose second is a piece of music. Brian Ferneyhough refers to an astrological reality of the Quincunx, of unrelated signs. Accordingly, his newest Donaueschingen composition consists of five parts, characterized by particular instrumental combinations and distinct from one another through abrupt contrasts. The Czech composer and film-maker Kryštof Mařatka will present a one-movement piano concerto that does not shy away from “songlike” melodic lines.