05 Musiksprechen

- Donauhallen, Strawinsky Saal
- Mitwirkende:
- Jennifer Walshe (Performance), Herta Müller (Stimme), Michael Lentz und Michael Hirsch (Stimme), Stefan Blum (Schlagzeug), Gunnar Geisse (E-Gitarre), Axel Kühn (Saxophone), Studenten des Deutschen Literaturinstituts Leipzig, Leitung: Uschi Krosch
Josef Anton Riedl
Schweigewatte mit Anspielung
Eine Lautkomposition für drei Sprecher, einen Schlagzeuger und Zuspielung (2014)
Uraufführung
Kompositionsauftrag des SWR
Dauer: ca. 18 Minuten
In Zusammenarbeit mit BR Hörspiel und Medienkunst
Michael Lentz
Hotel zur Ewigen Lampe – operative Vorgänge
Eine Sprechplastik (2014)
Uraufführung
Kompositionsauftrag des SWR
Dauer: ca. 30 Minuten
In Kooperation mit dem Deutschen Literaturinstitut Leipzig
Jennifer Walshe
The total mountain (2014)
Uraufführung
Kompositionsauftrag des SWR
Dauer: ca. 40 Minuten
Jennifer Walshe, Performance
Herta Müller, Stimme
Michael Lentz, Michael Hirsch, Stimme
Stefan Blum, Schlagzeug
Gunnar Geisse, Live-Elektronik/Laptop: Realtime-Sampling & -Processing, Transphonation, virtuelle Instrumente, Samples, sounddesign
Axel Kühn, Bassklarinette, Sopransaxophon
Studenten des Deutschen Literaturinstituts Leipzig, Sprecherchor: Julian Affeld, Mario Apel, Maja-Maria Becker, Yevgeniy Breyger, Sandra Burkhardt, Felix Dachsel, Gregor Däubler, Jan Drees (Gast), Mariana Grass, Tim Holland, Ulrike Feibig, Hannes Fuhrmann, Christina Hansen, Christian Hoffmann, Jan Hoffmann, Margarita Iov, Irina Karelina (Gast), Synke Köhler, Artur Krutsch, Peter Lünenschloß, Domenico Müllensiefen, Daniel Schmidt, Alexander Schnorbusch, Helen Schröder (Gast), Paula Schweers, Juliane Stadelmann, Manuel Stallbaumer, Isabel Stunder, Sebastian Weihrauch, Juliana Zöllner
Leitung: Uschi Krosch
This concert accentuates the interstices of language, words and music. With Josef Anton Riedl, Michael Lentz and Jennifer Walshe, we invited three authors of different generations and cultural backgrounds who all force musical speech. The artistic conception of the veteran Josef Anton Riedl is rooted in the world of sound-based poems. His starting point are forty unpublished collage poems by Herta Müller, originally spoken by the author and combined in performance with sound poem constellations and claves provided by Riedly. Michael Lentz deals purely with words. He develops a poetic speech sculpture for 30 speakers, musicalized via metric and rhythmic forms of speech as well as processes of music-language synthesis. Direct quotations from Erick Mielke provide the thematic background. Jennifer Walshe’s musical poetry comes from a dense, very poetic fabric of different medial constellations, in this piece videos and live electronics, to which she lends further radiance through her own stage presence. A variety of distinct vocal types in different emotional situations and cultural contexts form the work’s focus.