04 Konzertinstallation II

Datum: Samstag, 18. Oktober 2014 Beginn: 14:00 Uhr

Samstag, 18. Oktober, 14.00 - 19.00 Uhr, Einlass stündlich Ort: Reitturniergelände Programm: Sendung in SWR2, Samstag, 18. Oktober 2014, 22.30 Uhr Mitwirkende: Studio musik

Fabrik – Jugendensemble für Neue Musik des Landesmusikrats NRW, EXPERIMENTALSTUDIO des SWR, Domenik Kleinknecht, Klangregie, Leitung: Peter Veale

François Sarhan

Zentral Park

für neun Musiker, Elektronik und Video-Projektion (optional) (2014)

Uraufführung

Kompositionsauftrag des SWR

Dauer: jeweils ca. 30 Minuten

Jugendensemble für Neue Musik des Landesmusikrats NRW (Studio Musikfabrik)

Jessica Sladczyk, Klarinette

Deepa Goonetilleke, Horn

Christopher Collings, Trompete

Ann-Catherina Strehmel, Posaune

Vera Seedorf, Schlagzeug

Rie Watanabe , Schlagzeug

Luise Adler, Rotissoire

Wensi Shi, Keyboard

Experimentalstudio des SWR

Dominik Kleinknecht, Klangregie

Leitung: Peter Veale

In his third work for the Donaueschingen Festival, the French composer, video artist, poet and performer François Sarhan examines the complex network of relationships between observing and being observed. In an imaginative setup encompassing the space of the grounds used for the Donaueschingen Riding Tournament, he conceives an immersive pace consisting of an interdisciplinary stylistic mixture of instrumental and electronic sounds, images, videos, stories, gestures as well as visual and acoustic spatial constructions. A new theatrical format in the interplay of sound, words, staging and space that confounds our attempts at classification.