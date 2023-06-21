04 Konzertinstallation II

- Datum:
-
- Beginn:
-
Samstag, 18. Oktober, 14.00 - 19.00 Uhr, Einlass stündlich
- Ort:
- Reitturniergelände
- Programm:
- Sendung in SWR2, Samstag, 18. Oktober 2014, 22.30 Uhr
- Mitwirkende:
- Studio musik
Fabrik – Jugendensemble für Neue Musik des Landesmusikrats NRW, EXPERIMENTALSTUDIO des SWR, Domenik Kleinknecht, Klangregie, Leitung: Peter Veale
François Sarhan
Zentral Park
für neun Musiker, Elektronik und Video-Projektion (optional) (2014)
Uraufführung
Kompositionsauftrag des SWR
Dauer: jeweils ca. 30 Minuten
Jugendensemble für Neue Musik des Landesmusikrats NRW (Studio Musikfabrik)
Jessica Sladczyk, Klarinette
Deepa Goonetilleke, Horn
Christopher Collings, Trompete
Ann-Catherina Strehmel, Posaune
Vera Seedorf, Schlagzeug
Rie Watanabe , Schlagzeug
Luise Adler, Rotissoire
Wensi Shi, Keyboard
Experimentalstudio des SWR
Dominik Kleinknecht, Klangregie
Leitung: Peter Veale
In his third work for the Donaueschingen Festival, the French composer, video artist, poet and performer François Sarhan examines the complex network of relationships between observing and being observed. In an imaginative setup encompassing the space of the grounds used for the Donaueschingen Riding Tournament, he conceives an immersive pace consisting of an interdisciplinary stylistic mixture of instrumental and electronic sounds, images, videos, stories, gestures as well as visual and acoustic spatial constructions. A new theatrical format in the interplay of sound, words, staging and space that confounds our attempts at classification.