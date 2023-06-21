03 Konzertinstallation I

- Datum:
-
- Beginn:
-
Samstag, 18. Oktober, 14.00 -20.00 Uhr, Einlass stündlich
- Ort:
- Alte Molkerei
- Programm:
- Sendung in SWR2, Samstag, 18. Oktober 2014, 22.30 Uhr
- Mitwirkende:
- Johnny Chang (Violine), Agnieszka Dziubak (Violine), Catherine Lamb (Viola), Héctor Rey (Violoncello)
Chris Newman
Explanation
Video, painting installation with string quartet (2014)
Uraufführung
Kompositionsauftrag des SWR
Dauer: jeweils ca. 30 Minuten
Johnny Chang, Violine
Steffen Tast, Violine
Catherine Lamb, Viola
Agnieszka Dziubak, Violoncello
Jan Hoet has said of him that his works are ‘prelogical’ – ‘like a child attempting to write on water.’ How real reality actually is is one of the central questions preoccupying the painter, composer, author and performance artist Chris Newman. It is important to him to trace things back to their foundations. Hence his great liking for Beethoven, whose music he feels concentrates on the absolutely fundamental material. And in this work for Donaueschingen, it is Beethoven’s Fifth Symphony that acts as one of the four sources of material. The others are the Fifth Symphony by Jean Sibelius and the films Broken Blossoms by David Wark Griffith and Blow Up by Michelangelo Antonioni. Locating this gesamtkunstwerk in such categories as collage or assemblage would not correspond to the British author’s intentions, however. Rather, he is interested in using these ruins of the past to ‘produce a new situation that is a model of inside and outside. Where the interstice between the two becomes a substance.’