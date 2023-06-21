03 Konzertinstallation I

Datum: Samstag, 18. Oktober 2014 Beginn: 14:00 Uhr

Samstag, 18. Oktober, 14.00 -20.00 Uhr, Einlass stündlich Ort: Alte Molkerei Programm: Sendung in SWR2, Samstag, 18. Oktober 2014, 22.30 Uhr Mitwirkende: Johnny Chang (Violine), Agnieszka Dziubak (Violine), Catherine Lamb (Viola), Héctor Rey (Violoncello)

Chris Newman

Explanation

Video, painting installation with string quartet (2014)

Uraufführung

Kompositionsauftrag des SWR

Dauer: jeweils ca. 30 Minuten

Johnny Chang, Violine

Steffen Tast, Violine

Catherine Lamb, Viola

Agnieszka Dziubak, Violoncello

Jan Hoet has said of him that his works are ‘prelogical’ – ‘like a child attempting to write on water.’ How real reality actually is is one of the central questions preoccupying the painter, composer, author and performance artist Chris Newman. It is important to him to trace things back to their foundations. Hence his great liking for Beethoven, whose music he feels concentrates on the absolutely fundamental material. And in this work for Donaueschingen, it is Beethoven’s Fifth Symphony that acts as one of the four sources of material. The others are the Fifth Symphony by Jean Sibelius and the films Broken Blossoms by David Wark Griffith and Blow Up by Michelangelo Antonioni. Locating this gesamtkunstwerk in such categories as collage or assemblage would not correspond to the British author’s intentions, however. Rather, he is interested in using these ruins of the past to ‘produce a new situation that is a model of inside and outside. Where the interstice between the two becomes a substance.’