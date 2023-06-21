02 Ensemblekonzert I

- Datum:
-
- Beginn:
-
- Ort:
- Donauhallen, Mozart Saal
- Mitwirkende:
- Neue Vocalsolisten Stuttgart
Marco Blaauw, Trompete
Experimentalstudio des SWRKlangforum Wien
Leitung Ilan Volkov
Chiyoko Szlavnics
Inner Voicings (2014)
Uraufführung
Kompositionsauftrag des SWR
Dauer: ca. 20 Minuten
Wolfgang Rihm
Sound As Will
für Trompete und Ensemble (2014)
Uraufführung
Kompositionsauftrag des SWR
Dauer: ca. 20 Minuten
Salvatore Sciarrino
Carnaval
Nr. 1- 9 Così dice lo scultore di prue/So spricht der Bugschnitzer
Nr. 10 Lasciar vibrare/Schwingen lassen
für fünf Stimmen und zehn Spieler (2010-2011)
Uraufführung der Teile 1-9
Kompositionsauftrag des SWR
Dauer: ca. 40 Minuten
Marco Blaauw, Trompete
Neue Vocalsolisten Stuttgart
Johanna Zimmer, Sopran
Susanne Leitz-Lorey, Sopran
Truike van der Poel, Mezzosopran
Martin Nagy, Tenor
Guillermo Anzorena, Bariton
Andreas Fischer, Bass
Klangforum Wien
Eva Furrer, Flöten
Thomas Frey, Flöten
Markus Deuter, Oboe, Englischhorn
Olivier Vivarès, Klarinetten
Bernhard Zachhuber, Klarinetten
Gerald Preinfalk, Saxophon
Michaela Reingruber, Saxophon
Lorelei Dowling, Fagott, Kontrafagott
Christoph Walder, Horn
Reinhard Zmölnig, Horn
Nathan Plante, Trompete
Matthew Conley, Trompete
Andreas Eberle, Posaune
Kevin Fairbairn, Posaune
József Bazsinka jun., Tuba
Annette Bik, Violine
Gunde Jäch-Micko, Violine
Sophie Schafleitner, Violine
Dimitrios Polisoidis, Viola
John Stulz, Viola
Benedikt Leitner, Violoncello
Andreas Lindenbaum, Violoncello
Uli Fussenegger, Kontrabass
Krassimir Sterev, Akkordeon
Virginie Tarrête, Harfe
Lukas Schiske, Schlagwerk
Björn Wilker, Schlagwerk
Simone Beneventi, Schlagwerk
Florian Müller, Klavier
Peter Böhm, sounddesign
Florian Bogner, sounddesign
Experimentalstudio des SWR, Live-elektronische Realisation
Michael Acker, Klangregie
Leitung Ilan Volkov
Salvatore Sciarrino refers to his cycle Carnaval as an ‘obstacle course in twelve stations that addresses the process of artistic creation, its birth and its ephemeral essence.’ The last three parts of the cycle were premiered in Salzburg in 2012. The Donaueschingen Festival is now presenting the first performance of parts 1-9. These are ‘a viaticum that flows through the dream of water – a water that acts as a mirror and magnifying glass for this and other worlds.’ Water (and landscape) are also the most important metaphors for Chiyoko Szlavnics. She celebrates an art of slowness that articulates itself sometimes as a drawing, sometimes as a sounding structure. The experiential world of her conceptions is always characterized by processes of finely-wrought engravings. The slightest deviations generate major effects. The music of Wolfgang Rihm is impossible to force into fixed metaphors. His art of expression, taking the format of trumpet and ensemble in the present work, leads one to expect a music whose intensity touches us in both quiet and loud passages. His way of thinking in sections, which does not attempt to hide diversions and deviations, is remarkable for its textures, which are articulated both in sounds and words.