02 Ensemblekonzert I

Datum: Samstag, 18. Oktober 2014 Beginn: 11:00 Uhr

Ort: Donauhallen, Mozart Saal Mitwirkende: Neue Vocalsolisten Stuttgart

Marco Blaauw, Trompete

Experimentalstudio des SWRKlangforum Wien

Leitung Ilan Volkov

Chiyoko Szlavnics

Inner Voicings (2014)

Uraufführung

Kompositionsauftrag des SWR

Dauer: ca. 20 Minuten

Wolfgang Rihm

Sound As Will

für Trompete und Ensemble (2014)

Uraufführung

Kompositionsauftrag des SWR

Dauer: ca. 20 Minuten

25 Minuten Pause

Salvatore Sciarrino

Carnaval

Nr. 1- 9 Così dice lo scultore di prue/So spricht der Bugschnitzer

Nr. 10 Lasciar vibrare/Schwingen lassen

für fünf Stimmen und zehn Spieler (2010-2011)

Uraufführung der Teile 1-9

Kompositionsauftrag des SWR

Dauer: ca. 40 Minuten

Marco Blaauw, Trompete

Neue Vocalsolisten Stuttgart

Johanna Zimmer, Sopran

Susanne Leitz-Lorey, Sopran

Truike van der Poel, Mezzosopran

Martin Nagy, Tenor

Guillermo Anzorena, Bariton

Andreas Fischer, Bass

Klangforum Wien

Eva Furrer, Flöten

Thomas Frey, Flöten

Markus Deuter, Oboe, Englischhorn

Olivier Vivarès, Klarinetten

Bernhard Zachhuber, Klarinetten

Gerald Preinfalk, Saxophon

Michaela Reingruber, Saxophon

Lorelei Dowling, Fagott, Kontrafagott

Christoph Walder, Horn

Reinhard Zmölnig, Horn

Nathan Plante, Trompete

Matthew Conley, Trompete

Andreas Eberle, Posaune

Kevin Fairbairn, Posaune

József Bazsinka jun., Tuba

Annette Bik, Violine

Gunde Jäch-Micko, Violine

Sophie Schafleitner, Violine

Dimitrios Polisoidis, Viola

John Stulz, Viola

Benedikt Leitner, Violoncello

Andreas Lindenbaum, Violoncello

Uli Fussenegger, Kontrabass

Krassimir Sterev, Akkordeon

Virginie Tarrête, Harfe

Lukas Schiske, Schlagwerk

Björn Wilker, Schlagwerk

Simone Beneventi, Schlagwerk

Florian Müller, Klavier

Peter Böhm, sounddesign

Florian Bogner, sounddesign

Experimentalstudio des SWR, Live-elektronische Realisation

Michael Acker, Klangregie

Salvatore Sciarrino refers to his cycle Carnaval as an ‘obstacle course in twelve stations that addresses the process of artistic creation, its birth and its ephemeral essence.’ The last three parts of the cycle were premiered in Salzburg in 2012. The Donaueschingen Festival is now presenting the first performance of parts 1-9. These are ‘a viaticum that flows through the dream of water – a water that acts as a mirror and magnifying glass for this and other worlds.’ Water (and landscape) are also the most important metaphors for Chiyoko Szlavnics. She celebrates an art of slowness that articulates itself sometimes as a drawing, sometimes as a sounding structure. The experiential world of her conceptions is always characterized by processes of finely-wrought engravings. The slightest deviations generate major effects. The music of Wolfgang Rihm is impossible to force into fixed metaphors. His art of expression, taking the format of trumpet and ensemble in the present work, leads one to expect a music whose intensity touches us in both quiet and loud passages. His way of thinking in sections, which does not attempt to hide diversions and deviations, is remarkable for its textures, which are articulated both in sounds and words.