10 Exhibition

Datum: Freitag, 17. Oktober 2014 Beginn: 17:00 Uhr

Fr., 17.10., 11.00-20.00 UhrSa., 18.10., 11.00-24.00 UhrSo., 19.10., 11.00-19.00 Uhr Ort: Alte Hofbibliothek Programm: ... und ...

Bilder, Objekte, Filme, Videos, Texte, Collagen von

Peter Ablinger, Ondřej Adámek, Jaap Blonk, Friedrich Cerha, Renald Deppe, Pascal Dusapin, Brian Ferneyhough, Mazen Kerbaj, Johannes Kreidler, Kryštof Mařatka, Chris Newman, Josef Anton Riedl, François Sarhan, Salvatore Sciarrino, Chiyoko Szlavnics, Manos Tsangaris und Jennifer Walshe.

Kuratiert von Armin Köhler und Bernd Künzig.

Zur Ausstellung erscheint ein Katalogbuch im Schott-Verlag.

This year, the Donaueschingen Festival will offer an expanded range of events. Alongside the usual concerts, installations and performances, film and video showings are also planned. In this exhibition, composers will also give exclusive, never before shown views on previously unknown, deep layers of their artistic will. Thus the festival offers unusual insight into the world of music for those interested in other art forms. Composers were invited who in addition to their musical work, also express themselves in other fields and profit from the interrelations between the various disciplines.The focus will not be the large new world of hybrid or interdisciplinary products, however, but rather those which rest very much on the autonomy of their respective artistic fields.

'either/or': composer or painter, poet or sculptor, essayist or media artist, performer or sound artist… everything, it would seem, follows the specialisations of our time. Horizontal specialisation has long been considered the ideal for working structures, an insignia of progress, a precondition for the automatisation, radicalisation and economisation of society – including the arts. ‘Minimum effort, maximum result’, as Wassily Kandinsky already knew almost 100 years ago. For him, the 19th century was one of secession, specialisation, fragmentation and segmentation: of the ‘either/or’. And for him, the 20th century in art – despite the rapidly progressing independence of all areas of life and society – was one of the ‘and’, the new beginning of the synthetic arts. In the computer, this universalising machine of our time, we have a basic tool to control all medial forms of existence, whatever their contentual value, and thus to advance the reintegration of disciplines and the de-differentiation of society and the arts. Nonetheless, even in our digital world, specialisation in music is not a distant memory but an indispensable precondition for the highest achievements. This may be due to a certain persistence of the status quo, but more significantly to the nature of the matter itself.