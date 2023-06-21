Concert 1b

Datum: Samstag, 17. Oktober 2015 Beginn: 10:00 Uhr

Ort: Christuskirche Mitwirkende: Trombone Unit Hannover

Georg Friedrich Haas

Neues Werk für 8 Posaunen (DE)

Trombone Unit Hannover

Since his epochal orchestral work Limited Approximations, Georg Friedrich Haas has been experimenting with sound clusters where the individual pitches are no longer discernible, but only bands of pitch can be heard. The pitches are so close to one another that they can no longer be distinguished from one another. In his new work, Haas amalgamates the trombone's spectrum of overtones. The acoustics of Christuskirche amplify this phenomenon with their rich reverberation.