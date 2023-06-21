- Datum:
-
- Beginn:
-
- Ort:
- Baarsporthalle
- Programm:
- Live in SWR2
Johannes Kreidler
TT1 für Orchester und Elektronik (UA/AW)
Richard Ayres
No. 48 für großes Orchester (UA/AW)
Yoav Pasovsky
Pulsus alternans für Orchester (UA/AW)
Johannes Boris Borowski
Sérac für Orchester (UA/AW)
SWR-Sinfonieorchester Baden-Baden und Freiburg
Leitung: Peter Eötvös, Gregor Mayrhofer
How do young composers today approach the orchestra? At the opening concert of this year's festival, two positions will be presented. On the one hand, composers who reject the tradition, break up the orchestra sound and take their orientation primarily from electronic techniques like re-synthesis and granular synthesis. On the other hand, two young masters take their orientation from the symphonic ideal of modernism, carefully renewing it.