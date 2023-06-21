Datum: Freitag, 16. Oktober 2015 Beginn: 20:00 Uhr

Ort: Baarsporthalle Programm: Live in SWR2

Johannes Kreidler

TT1 für Orchester und Elektronik (UA/AW)

Richard Ayres

No. 48 für großes Orchester (UA/AW)

Yoav Pasovsky

Pulsus alternans für Orchester (UA/AW)

Johannes Boris Borowski

Sérac für Orchester (UA/AW)

SWR-Sinfonieorchester Baden-Baden und Freiburg

Leitung: Peter Eötvös, Gregor Mayrhofer

How do young composers today approach the orchestra? At the opening concert of this year's festival, two positions will be presented. On the one hand, composers who reject the tradition, break up the orchestra sound and take their orientation primarily from electronic techniques like re-synthesis and granular synthesis. On the other hand, two young masters take their orientation from the symphonic ideal of modernism, carefully renewing it.