Datum: Samstag, 17. Oktober 2015 Beginn: 11:00 Uhr

Ort: Donauhallen, Mozart Saal

WYSI(N)WYG

Stefan Prins

Mirror Box #2 - Ensemble, live-video und live electronics (UA)

Inszenierung: Marieke Berendsen, Stefan Prins

Video: Kobe Wens

Licht: Marieke Berendsen

Michael Beil / Thierry Bruehl

Bluff - Inszenierte Komposition für Ensemble mit Live-Video und Audio (UA)

Musik und Live-Video: Michael Beil

Dramaturgie und Regie: Thierry Bruehl

Koproduktion: Muziekcentrum De Bijloke Ghent

Ensemble Nadar

The Belgian ensemble Nadar focuses on working with the new media, using electronics and video art at almost all their concerts. For this year's festival, Nadar will perform a program where choreography and the visualization of sound play a central role. In collaboration with director Thierry Bruehl, for Bluff Michael Beil created a complex, puzzling game between live and recorded sound. Stefan Prins, in contrast, takes his orientation from the alienation of sound and the approximation of instrumental sound and electronics.