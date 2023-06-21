- Datum:
-
- Beginn:
-
- Ort:
- Donauhallen, Mozart Saal
WYSI(N)WYG
Stefan Prins
Mirror Box #2 - Ensemble, live-video und live electronics (UA)
Inszenierung: Marieke Berendsen, Stefan Prins
Video: Kobe Wens
Licht: Marieke Berendsen
Michael Beil / Thierry Bruehl
Bluff - Inszenierte Komposition für Ensemble mit Live-Video und Audio (UA)
Musik und Live-Video: Michael Beil
Dramaturgie und Regie: Thierry Bruehl
Koproduktion: Muziekcentrum De Bijloke Ghent
Ensemble Nadar
The Belgian ensemble Nadar focuses on working with the new media, using electronics and video art at almost all their concerts. For this year's festival, Nadar will perform a program where choreography and the visualization of sound play a central role. In collaboration with director Thierry Bruehl, for Bluff Michael Beil created a complex, puzzling game between live and recorded sound. Stefan Prins, in contrast, takes his orientation from the alienation of sound and the approximation of instrumental sound and electronics.