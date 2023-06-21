Concert 4a

Datum: Samstag, 17. Oktober 2015 Beginn: 15:00 Uhr

Ort: Donauhallen, Strawinsky Saal Programm: Live in SWR2

Mark Barden

Neues Werk für verstärktes Ensemble (UA/AW)

Carlos Sandoval

AntiLegos, für 10 Solisten (5 of them video-cloned), Part 1

Luís Antunes Pena

Neues Werk für Ensemble & Elektronik (UA/AW)

In Zusammenarbeit mit dem ZKM | Karlsruhe

Carlos Sandoval

AntiLegos, für 10 Solisten (5 of them video-cloned), Part 2

Enno Poppe

Neues Werk für neun Synthesizer (UA/AW)

Carlos Sandoval

AntiLegos, für 10 Solisten (5 of them video-cloned), Part 3

Orm Finnendahl

Ast für Kammerensemble, 32 selbstspielende Maschinen, Live-Elektronik und Zuspielung (UA/AW)

ensemble mosaik

Leitung: Enno Poppe

Ensemble mosaik has experimented in many different ways with refined and complex concert dramaturgies. This concert has also been carefully prepared by the Berlin ensemble. The focus of the program is placed on works by two composers closely associated with the ensemble: Enno Poppe and Orm Finnendahl. Poppe composed an unusual work for nine synthesizers where minutely tuned microtone intervals fuse with one another. Finnendahl builds small apparatuses, robotic creatures that expand the ensemble sound. Three miniatures by the Mexican composer Carlos Sandoval will serve as intermediate works to interlink the premieres with one another.