Concert 6: SWR2 NOWJazz-Session

Datum: Samstag, 17. Oktober 2015 Beginn: 20:30 Uhr

Ort: Gewerbeschulen, Sporthalle Programm: Live in SWR2

Habitat 1 & 2

Acoustic Habitat

Lotte Anker, saxophones

Sofia Jernberg, voc

Sten Sandell, piano

Electric Habitat (Premiere)

Lotte Anker, saxophones + comp

Sofia Jernberg, voc

Thomas Lehn, anaologue synthesizer/electronics

Ikue Mori, electronics

Sten Sandell, piano

tba, cello

Danish composer and saxophonist Lotte Anker, one of the most influential figures in the world of Scandinavian improvisation, performs two sets at this year's NOWJazz Session. To join in performing with her for this evening of improvisation, Anker has invited musicians whom she values for their striking and yet changing artist personalities. While the acoustic trio saxophone-vocals-piano will explore the richly varied levels of "silence," in the second set the electro-acoustic sextet will focus on captivating dynamic contrasts, textures, and wild sound landscapes.