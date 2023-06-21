Concert 6: SWR2 NOWJazz-Session

- Datum:
-
- Beginn:
-
- Ort:
- Gewerbeschulen, Sporthalle
- Programm:
- Live in SWR2
Habitat 1 & 2
Acoustic Habitat
Lotte Anker, saxophones
Sofia Jernberg, voc
Sten Sandell, piano
Electric Habitat (Premiere)
Lotte Anker, saxophones + comp
Sofia Jernberg, voc
Thomas Lehn, anaologue synthesizer/electronics
Ikue Mori, electronics
Sten Sandell, piano
tba, cello
Danish composer and saxophonist Lotte Anker, one of the most influential figures in the world of Scandinavian improvisation, performs two sets at this year's NOWJazz Session. To join in performing with her for this evening of improvisation, Anker has invited musicians whom she values for their striking and yet changing artist personalities. While the acoustic trio saxophone-vocals-piano will explore the richly varied levels of "silence," in the second set the electro-acoustic sextet will focus on captivating dynamic contrasts, textures, and wild sound landscapes.