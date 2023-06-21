Datum: Sonntag, 18. Oktober 2015 Beginn: 17:00 Uhr

Ort: Baarsporthalle Programm: Live in SWR2

Mark Andre

"über" für Klarinette, Orchester und Live-Elektronik (UA/AW)

Francesco Filidei

Killing Bach für Orchester (UA/AW)

Yves Chauris

Neues Werk für Orchester (UA/AW)

Alvin Curran

THE BOOK OF BEGINNINGS für Orchester, Jugendorchester, zwei Selbstspielklaviere & Smartphone-App (UA/AW)

Jörg Widmann – Klarinette

Experimentalstudio des SWR

Jugendorchester St. Georgen-Furtwangen

Leitung: Michael Berner

SWR-Sinfonieorchester Baden-Baden und Freiburg

Leitung: François-Xavier Roth

SWR’s Experimentalstudio has in recent years become an important instrument for Mark Andre. As used in the framework of his opera Wunderzaichen, he has explored the possibilities of the studio to spatialize orchestra sound, differentiating its individual elements; in his new work as well, the expansion of sound elements plays a central role. Central here is the clarinetist Jörg Widmann, around whose fine playing Andre has conceived and prepared this work. Things get wilder in Francesco Filidei’s Killing Bach, a humorous and yet profound homage to Johann Sebastian Bach. Alvin Curran finally has conceived of a special scenario, in which the SWR Sinfonieorchester is confronted with a youth orchestra, allowing for an interaction between the professional and the amateur. In addition, two self-playing pianos translate messages from the audience into sound, a musical commentary on the current state of musical life.