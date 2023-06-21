Datum: Donnerstag, 15. Oktober 2015 Beginn: 20:00 Uhr

Ort: Realschule, kleine Sporthalle Programm: Live in SWR2

With Helga de la Motte-Haber, Patrick Frank, Björn Gottstein & Thomas Schulz

Moderation: Meret Forster & Stefan Fricke

In cooperation with Bayerischer Rundfunk and Hessischer Rundfunk

Sound art was once dismissed as the "garden gnomes of new music," a merely decorative epiphenomenon. But today, of course, sound art is seen in a fundamentally different light, for it has long established itself as a genre outside the concert hall. Sound installations enable a different approach to sound and its contexts, a distinctive experience of time and space. Sound art has played an important role at Donaueschingen over the past two decades. For this reason, this year's "Thema Musik live special" seeks to interrogate the meaning of sound art for music more closely.