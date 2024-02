Carol Robinson on Occam Océan Cinquanta

Occam Océan Cinquanta is the latest composition in a vast cycle called Occam Ocean. Conceived especially for fifty musicians from the SWR orchestra, it drifts through a large range of overlapping undulations, as on a path become fluid. As for every Occam piece, it is inspired by movements of water, whether the deepest ocean currents or the tiniest of sparkling wavelets. The composers work with the musicians orally, introducing them to what is emerging as a new aural tradition, an increasingly comprehensible way of making music together. There are no scores. Instead of following written indications, the musicians are asked to let their ears guide them through a determined progression of interactions. Though there is a certain freedom of exploration while the piece is being elaborated, the music is not improvised. Just as the surface of water in a particular setting can appear ever so slightly changed from day to day, or even from minute to minute, it remains the same surface, the same body of water. The musicians are asked to trust that though the music might be somewhat different every time it is played, it is the same music. Sounds have their own fluctuating truth. The utmost involvement of each musician’s technical prowess and sensitivity is required to maneuver the absolute subtlety of this music.



Occam Ocean began with a piece for solo harp commissioned by Rhodri Davies. At that time, in 2011, no one could have imagined the quantity of music that would ensue. There are now twenty-seven solos for a wide variety of instruments. The last, Occam XXVII, was composed for bagpipe in 2019. Already in 2012, Éliane Radigue had begun combining material from the solos into ensemble pieces ranging from duets to septets. Since the same musicians were often included in the evolving combinations, Radigue’s musical language for acoustic instruments became both more codified and more adventurous. Interestingly, the resulting layers of simultaneous vibrations are very closely related to the auditory intricacy of her electronic oeuvre. This intuitive image-related process has been used to create some seventy-four works including Occam Ocean I & II for large ensembles. Occam Océan Cinquanta, with its truly orchestral proportions, is the current culmination of the cycle.

Collaboration between Éliane Radigue and Carol Robinson

Éliane Radigue and Carol Robinson began working together in 2006. Their initial collaboration was as composer and clarinetist during the development of the massive Naldjorlak trio. As they continued working together on numerous pieces in the Occam cycle, their complicity became ever stronger. Their first co-composed piece was born out of necessity. Commissioned by the Decibel ensemble in 2015, Occam Hexa II required on-site work in Perth, Australia. Such a long trip was impossible for Radigue, so it was Robinson who travelled to work directly with the musicians. Since then, they have co-signed several more pieces for ensembles of various sizes. Their partnership has the unique advantage of being both theoretical and practical, because beyond sharing an innate understanding of this special music, Robinson has experienced it as an instrumentalist producing the delicate physical vibrations that so specifically comprise it. The preparatory and on-site work for Occam Océan Cinquanta was done by Robinson.



As for any Occam piece, this new work creates the suspension of referential time through gently pulsing harmonics, subtones and partials that overlap as gradual color shifts move across the orchestra. There are no melodies per se, rather, extended tones that incite contemplation. The orchestration, lacking oboes and French horns, favors mid and lower tones. There is minimal scordatura and limited use of extended techniques for the wind instruments. Rhythm and timing develop out of the tension produced by internal vibrations. This concentration on vibrating overtones creates startling acoustic phenomena as the music welcomes the listener into its essence.