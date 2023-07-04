Ryoko Akama

Neue Klanginstallation (UA)

Wo: Fischerhaus

Wann: Donnerstag, 17-20 Uhr, Freitag 11-20 Uhr, Samstag 10-20 Uhr, Sonntag 10-17 Uhr

Die Klangkünstlerin Ryoko Akama bei der Arbeit FILMLOVE

Seit vielen Jahren ist die japanische Klangkünstlerin Ryoko Akama fasziniert von der Arbeit in der Dunkelkammer. In ihrer neuen Klanginstallation verbindet sie nun erstmals ihre poetische Klangwelt mit Photographie und inszeniert im Fischhaus die klangliche Dimension analoger Photographie.

For many years, the Japanese sound artist Ryoko Akama has been fascinated by the processes of the photographer’s dark room. In this new sound installation, she connects her poetic sound world with photography for the first time and brings the sonic dimension of analogue photography into focus in the Fischhaus.

Programm der Donaueschinger Musiktage 2023