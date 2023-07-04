Raul Keller
Neue Klanginstallation (UA)
Wo: Orangerie
Wann: Donnerstag, 17-20 Uhr, Freitag 11-20 Uhr, Samstag 10-20 Uhr, Sonntag 10-17 Uhr
In der Orangerie stimmt der estnische Künstler Raul Keller eine Flucht von Räumen sowohl klanglich wie farblich, sodass die Besucher:innen seine Installation durch ihre eigene Bewegung durch den Raum erfahren.
In the Orangerie Estonian artist Raul Keller tunes a series of rooms to different sounds and colours, leading the audience to experience the installation through their own movement through the spaces.