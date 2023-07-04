Raul Keller

Neue Klanginstallation (UA)

Wo: Orangerie

Wann: Donnerstag, 17-20 Uhr, Freitag 11-20 Uhr, Samstag 10-20 Uhr, Sonntag 10-17 Uhr

Klanginstallation 'Harmonic Intervention' von Raul Keller, die auf dem Festival 'Sonic Narratives' vom 26. Mai bis 10. Juni in Timisoara, Rumänien, ausgestellt wurde Raul Keller

In der Orangerie stimmt der estnische Künstler Raul Keller eine Flucht von Räumen sowohl klanglich wie farblich, sodass die Besucher:innen seine Installation durch ihre eigene Bewegung durch den Raum erfahren.

In the Orangerie Estonian artist Raul Keller tunes a series of rooms to different sounds and colours, leading the audience to experience the installation through their own movement through the spaces.

