  1. SWR
  2. SWR2
  3. Klassik
  4. SWR Donaueschinger Musiktage

Donaueschinger Musiktage 2023

Raul Keller: Neue Klanginstallation

STAND

Raul Keller
Neue Klanginstallation (UA)
Wo: Orangerie
Wann: Donnerstag, 17-20 Uhr, Freitag 11-20 Uhr, Samstag 10-20 Uhr, Sonntag 10-17 Uhr

Klanginstallation Raul Keller (Foto: Raul Keller)
Klanginstallation 'Harmonic Intervention' von Raul Keller, die auf dem Festival 'Sonic Narratives' vom 26. Mai bis 10. Juni in Timisoara, Rumänien, ausgestellt wurde

In der Orangerie stimmt der estnische Künstler Raul Keller eine Flucht von Räumen sowohl klanglich wie farblich, sodass die Besucher:innen seine Installation durch ihre eigene Bewegung durch den Raum erfahren.

In the Orangerie Estonian artist Raul Keller tunes a series of rooms to different sounds and colours, leading the audience to experience the installation through their own movement through the spaces.

Programm der Donaueschinger Musiktage 2023

Weitere Installationen 2023

Donaueschingen
Marina Rosenfeld (Foto: Marina Rosenfeld)

Donaueschinger Musiktage 2023 Marina Rosenfeld: Neue Neue Klanginstallation

In ihrer neuen Installation stellt Marina Rosenfeld Arbeiten auf Papier und Seide aus und führt dabei ihre langjährige Beschäftigung mit sozialen und räumlichen Dispositionen von Klängen und deren Repräsentationen und Verzerrungen fort.

Donaueschingen
Ryoko Akama (Foto: FILMLOVE)

Donaueschinger Musiktage 2023 Ryoko Akama: Neue Klanginstallation

In ihrer neuen Klanginstallation verbindet die japanische Klangkünstlerin Ryoko Akama erstmals ihre poetische Klangwelt mit Photographie und inszeniert im Fischhaus die klangliche Dimension analoger Photographie.

Donaueschingen
Klanginstallation Rie Nakajima & Pierre Berthet (Foto: Rie Nakajima)

Donaueschinger Musiktage 2023 Rie Nakajima & Pierre Berthet: Neue Klanginstallation

Rie Nakajima und Pierre Berthet greifen in ihrer Zusammenarbeit unter dem Titel "Dead Plants & Living Objects" oft auf scheinbar banale Gegenstände zurück, die sie in der Umgebung des Ausstellungsortes gefunden haben und mit denen sie Räume wirkungsvoll verwandeln.

STAND
AUTOR/IN
SWR