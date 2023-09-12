Seien Sie beim Festival mit Ihren eigenen Noten präsent: Maximal zwei Partituren pro Komponist*in können bis zum 12.10.2023 eingesendet werden.

Notenausstellung

Die Donaueschinger Musiktage möchten auch Komponist*innen, deren Werke nicht bei Verlagen erscheinen, die Möglichkeit geben, in der Notenausstellung des Festivals präsent zu sein. Daher bieten wir in diesem Jahr erstmals Raum für Partituren von nicht- oder selbst verlegten Kompositionen. Alle Arten von Partituren sind erwünscht: traditionell notiert, graphisch, Aktions- oder Text partitur etc. Interessierte Komponist*innen können max. zwei Partituren bis zum 12. Oktober senden an: Kulturamt Donaueschingen, Rathausplatz 1, 78166 Donaueschingen. Die Partituren können leider nicht zurückgesendet werden.

Score Exhibition

The Donaueschingen festival would like to give composers whose works are not published the opportunity to be part of the score exhibition of the festival. For the first time, we offer a space for unpublished or self-published scores, as broadly defined as possible to include those traditionally notated, graphic, text, action scores, and beyond. Interested composers can send up to two scores by October 12 to Kulturamt Donaueschingen, Rathausplatz 1, 78166 Donaueschingen. Unfortunately, the scores cannot be returned.