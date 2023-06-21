Werkkommentar von Thomas Meadowcroft

Forever Turnarounds ist den Mitgliedern der SWR Big Band, dem SWR

Symphonieorchester und Pascal Rophé gewidmet. Das Stück ist ein Experiment in Sachen "Deep Easy Listening". Für Musiktheoretiker: Zwölf Zusatzton-Akkorde in zwölf Tonarten modulieren dreimal in kleinen Terzen über Tritonussubstitutionen mit tertianen Akkordstrukturen. Für Laien sollen sich das Klangbild und das Motto desStücks aber trotzdem so anfühlen: "Die Tanzband der Avantgarde-Society spielt spät in der Nacht das ewig Gleiche für Verliebte."

English

Forever Turnarounds is dedicated to the members of the SWR Big Band, the SWR Symphonieorchester, and Pascal Rophé. The piece is an experiment in "deep easy listening". For music theorists, twelve added-tone chords in twelve keys modulate three times in minor thirds via tritone substitutions with tertiary chord structures. For casual listeners, the sound image and tagline of the piece should nonetheless feel like this: "the avant-garde society dance band plays the late nite eternal return for lovers.