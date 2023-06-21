Mauro Lanza: Gretchen and the fragment on machines

Werkkommentar von Mauro Lanza

"In Goethes Version des Faust-Themas ist das Subjekt und Objekt der Transformation nicht nur die Titelfigur, sondern die ganze Welt. Goethes Faust drückt den Prozess aus und dramatisiert ihn, durch den am Ende des 18. und zu Beginn des 19. Jahrhunderts ein ausgesprochen modernes Weltsystem entsteht. [...] Wenn Marx im Kommunistischen Manifest die wahrhaft revolutionären Errungenschaften der Bourgeoisie beschreiben will, steht an erster Stelle, dass sie 'alle feudalen, patriarchalischen, idyllischen Verhältnisse zerstört' hat. Der erste Teil des Faust spielt zu einem Zeitpunkt, an dem diese feudalen, patriarchalischen gesellschaftlichen Verhältnisse nach Jahrhunderten zusammenbrechen. Die große Mehrheit der Menschen lebt immer noch in einer "kleinen Welt“ wie der von Gretchen, und diese Welt ist, wie wir gesehen haben, durchaus eindrucksvoll. Dennoch beginnen diese hermetischen Kleinstädte kaputt zu gehen: zunächst durch den Kontakt mit Figuren von außen voller Sprengkraft – Faust und Mephisto [...] –, vor allem aber durch die Implosion, die durch die brisanten inneren Entwicklungen ausgelöst wird, die ihre eigenen Kinder, wie Gretchen, durchmachen."

Marshall Berman: All That Is Solid Melts into Air: The Experience of Modernity (1982)

(Übersetzung: Florian Heurich)

"Die Maschine, die für den Arbeiter Geschick und Kraft besitzt, ist selbst der Virtuose, der eine eigne Seele besitzt in den in ihr wirkenden mechanischen Gesetzen und zu ihrer beständigen Selbstbewegung, wie der Arbeiter Nahrungsmittel, so Kohlen, Öl etc. konsumiert (matières instrumentales). Die Tätigkeit des Arbeiters, auf eine bloße Abstraktion der Tätigkeit beschränkt, ist nach allen Seiten hin bestimmt und geregelt durch die Bewegung der Maschinerie, nicht umgekehrt. Die Wissenschaft, die die unbelebten Glieder der Maschinerie zwingt durch ihre Konstruktion zweckgemäß als Automat zu wirken, existiert nicht im Bewusstsein des Arbeiters, sondern wirkt durch die Maschine als fremde Macht auf ihn, als Macht der Maschine selbst. [...] Der Produktionsprozess hat aufgehört Arbeitsprozess in dem Sinn zu sein, dass die Arbeit als die ihn beherrschende Einheit über ihn übergriffe. Sie erscheint vielmehr nur als bewusstes Organ, an vielen Punkten des mechanischen Systems in einzelnen lebendigen Arbeitern; zerstreut, subsumiert unter den Gesamtprozess der Maschinerie selbst, selbst nur ein Glied des Systems, dessen Einheit nicht in den lebendigen Arbeitern, sondern in der lebendigen (aktiven) Maschinerie existiert, die seinem einzelnen, unbedeutenden Tun gegenüber als gewaltiger Organismus ihm gegenüber erscheint."

Karl Marx: das Maschinenfragment aus Grundrisse (1857-1858)

Gretchen and the fragment on machines ist meine eigene Interpretation von Automatisierung und Musik über Maschinen. Heutzutage neigen wir dazu, maschinelles Verhalten mit dem binären System zu assoziieren und damit mit dem Four-on-the-Floor-Dogma, das Genres wie die elektronische Tanzmusik dominiert. Das war nicht immer so, denn Räder und Rädchen können jede beliebige Art von Rhythmen erzeugen: Das Schema von Schuberts Gretchen am Spinnrade zum Beispiel stellt ein elegantes dreiteiliges Drehen dar, und die gleiche Art von Schema findet sich auch in anderen maschinenbezogenen Stücken wie Iron Foundry von Alexander Mosolov.

Die Maschinerie dieses Stücks für elf Musiker folgt einer harmonischen Progression, die auf dem oben erwähnten Schubert-Lied basiert, und wechselt organisch von einem rhythmischen Muster zum anderen. Es ist die Darstellung einer "weichen" Maschine, die die Poesie des Fleisches zu kennen scheint und deren Zahnräder, Rollen und Hebel sich jederzeit fließend neu anordnen können.

Maschinen – in verschiedenen Formen – haben einen solchen Platz in unserem Leben eingenommen, dass Schlagworte wie "xy hinterfragt das Verhältnis von Mensch und Technologie" nur noch langweilige Klischees sind. Und doch haben wir alle ständig mit Hilfsmitteln zu tun, und das hatten wir schon immer (die menschliche Arbeit, die für die Entstehung dieses Stücks notwendig war, basiert zum Beispiel in hohem Maße auf computergestützten Kompositionsalgorithmen, Notationssoftware usw.). Dieses Verhältnis von Mensch und Maschine kann in der Form von Gretchens Gleichgültigkeit gegenüber dem monotonen Drehen des Rades erscheinen (in gewisser Weise der Inbegriff entfremdeter Arbeit), während sie selbst an etwas ganz anderes denkt, oder es kann zu dem von Marx vorhergesagten Ungleichgewicht tendieren, wenn die Arbeit vollständig von der mächtigen Maschinerie vereinnahmt wird. Ein "gesünderes" Verhältnis ist jedoch durchaus möglich. Es würde voraussetzen, das Hilfsmittel nicht nur als etwas Nützliches zur Erledigung einer Aufgabe zu betrachten, sondern als Manifestation eines bestimmten Verständnisses der Welt.

English

"In Goethe’s version of the Faust theme, the subject and object of transformation is not merely the hero, but the whole world. Goethe’s Faust expresses and dramatizes the process by which, at the end of the eighteenth century and the start of the nineteenth, a distinctively modern world system comes into being. […] When Marx in the Communist Manifesto sets out to describe the bourgeoisie’s authentic revolutionary achievements, the first achievement on his list is that it has 'put an end to all feudal, patriarchal, idyllic conditions.' The first part of Faust takes place at a moment when, after centuries, these feudal, patriarchal social conditions are breaking down. The vast majority of people still live in 'little worlds' like Gretchen’s, and those worlds, as we have seen, are formidable enough. Nevertheless, these cellular small towns are beginning to crack: first of all through contact with explosive marginal figures from outside – Faust and Mephisto [...] – but more important, through implosion ignited by the volatile inner developments that their own children, like Gretchen, are going through."

Marshall Berman: All That Is Solid Melts into Air: The Experience of Modernity (1982)

"It is the machine which possesses skill and strength in place of the worker that is itself the virtuoso, with a soul of its own in the mechanical laws acting through it; and it consumes coal, oil etc. (matières instrumentales) just as the worker consumes food to keep up its perpetual motion. The worker’s activity reduced to a mere abstraction of activity is determined and regulated on all sides by the movement of the machinery and not the opposite. The science which compels the inanimate limbs of the machinery, by their construction, to act purposefully, as an automaton, does not exist in the worker’s consciousness, but rather acts upon him through the machine as an alien power, as the power of the machine itself. [...] The production process has ceased to be a labour process in the sense of a process dominated by labour as its governing unity. Labour appears, rather, merely as a conscious organ, scattered among the individual living workers at numerous points of the mechanical system; subsumed under the total process of the machinery itself, as itself only a link of the system, whose unity exists not in the living workers, but rather in the living (active) machinery which confronts his individual, insignificant doings as a mighty organism."

Karl Marx: the fragment on machines from Grundrisse (1857-1858)

Gretchen and the fragment on machines is my own take on automation and music about machines. Nowadays we tend to associate machinal behavior with the binary system, and thus with the four-on-the-floor dogma that dominates genres like electronic dance music. It wasn’t always so, since wheels and cogs can create any combination of rhythms: the pattern of Schubert’s Gretchen am Spinnrade for example depicts a gracious ternary spinning and the same sort of pattern can be found in other machine-related pieces like Iron Foundry by Alexander Mosolov.

The machinery of this piece for eleven musicians follows a harmonic progression based on the above-quoted Schubert-Lied, switching organically from one rhythmical pattern to another. It’s the illustration of a "soft" machine that seems to know the poetry of flesh and whose gears, wheels and levers can rearrange themselves fluidly anytime.

Machines – in various forms – have taken such a place in our lives that catchphrases like "xy questions the relationship between humans and technology" have become just annoying clichés. And yet we are all dealing with tools all the time, and we always did (the human labor which was necessary for the creation of this piece, for example, relies heavily on computer-aided-composition algorithms, notation software and so on). This relationship can take the shape of Gretchen’s indifference for the monotonous spinning of the wheel (in a way, the epitome of alienated work), while she herself is thinking of something else, or can tend towards the unbalance that Marx foretold, where labor is completely subsumed by the mighty machinery. A "healthier" relationship is however possible. It would require to rethink the tool not only as something useful to complete a task but as a manifestation of a certain understanding of the world.