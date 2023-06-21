Martin Schüttler: i wd leave leaf & dance

Werkkommentar von Martin Schüttler

Bei der Arbeit an meiner Komposition i wd leave leaf & dance habe ich versucht, das Europäische in mir zu überfluten. Konkreter: das Bedürfnis nach Kontrolle zu minimieren, Geschlossenheit zu unterlaufen, Widersprüche zuzulassen. Und vor allem, mich in einer Fülle persönlicher Assoziationen zu verlieren. Alles mit dem Ziel, mir selbst in meiner Praxis fremd zu werden.

Ausgelöst wurde mein Wunsch nach Fremdwerden durch die mich ziemlich verwirrende Lektüre von Édouard Glissant vor einigen Monaten. Der auf Martinique geborene Autor und Philosoph formuliert in seinem Essay Introduction à une poétique du divers aus dem Jahr 1996 einen radikalen Gegenentwurf zum europäischen Denken. Gegen ein geschlossenes Absolutes, das in der okzidentalen Kulturgeschichte häufig von einer Ur-Erzählung ausgehend konstruiert wird (ein Volk, ein Werk, ein Feind, ein Gott, etc.), bringt Glissant ein "archipelisches Denken" in Stellung. Als Bild wählt er die vulkanische Topografie der Antillen und entwirft eine Poetologie der Vielfältigkeit. Ein aus diversen Wurzeln rhizomatisch Gewachsenes, gespeist aus unterirdischen, opaken Quellen. Insbesondere die karibischen Kreolsprachen und ihre Erzählformen nennt Glissant hierfür als Beispiel. In ihnen findet er ein plurales, vielstimmiges Ganzes, das dennoch eine eigenständige Identität ausbildet. Das Fremde, das Andere ist darin nicht etwas außerhalb des Eigenen. Im Gegenteil, das Fremde ist hier konstitutiver Bestandteil der eigenen Identität.

Für mich war die Auseinandersetzung mit dem "archipelischen Denken" ein Selbstversuch. Ich wollte es auf mich selbst anwenden, mich darin spiegeln. Insbesondere Glissants Bild der "Spur" war für mich in dieser Hinsicht hilfreich. Sie ist nicht zu verwechseln mit der "Terra incognita", den sprichwörtlichen "weißen Flecken auf der Landkarte", die es der europäischen Logik nach zu "entdecken" und der Vollständigkeit halber zu erobern gilt. Bei Glissant führt die Spur – anders als ein Weg oder eine Straße – ins Unsichere, in ein weit verzweigtes, unsystematisches, intuitives Denken. Es sind Routen, die das Totalitäre grundsätzlich erschüttern können. Solchen Spuren in meinem europäischen Ich wollte ich folgen.

Die Komposition i wd leave leaf & dance ist in ihrer übergeordneten Form essayistisch angelegt. Sie ist in sechs Teile gegliedert, die ohne Unterbrechung ineinander übergehen. In sie hinein habe ich wiederum eine große Zahl kontrastierender Unterabschnitte gefaltet. Durchzogen ist die Komposition in allen ihren Teilen von Spuren elektronischer Sounds. Sie führen durchs Innere des Orchesterapparats. Künstlich erzeugte Klänge und Instrumentalklänge begegnen sich dort ebenbürtig. Sie kommentieren einander, imitieren und verfremden sich – die gesamte Orchesterlandschaft ist vollständig elektronisch durchwuchert.

Auf ähnliche Art und Weise durchziehen auch rhythmische Spuren die Komposition. Es sind vor allem Beat-Collagen, die ich aus popmusikalischen Relikten zusammengebaut habe. Sie schieben den musikalischen Fluss fortlaufend an, lassen ihn tanzen. Entlang der rhythmischen Spuren habe ich das gesamte musikalische Material der Komposition angelagert. Ich wollte keine homogen-geschlossene Musik schreiben, im Gegenteil. Es sollte eine möglichst große sonische Diversität entstehen, eine Heterosonie. Dementsprechend stammen die angelagerten Materialien aus den unterschiedlichsten Quellen. Sie kommen nicht nur aus verschiedenen Instrumental- und Orchestertraditionen, sondern auch aus popmusikalischen und elektronischen Kontexten meiner persönlichen biografischen Erinnerung. Häufig sind es Bruchstücke, fragmentierte Idiome, Samples, Stereotype oder kurze Zitate. Ein weit verzweigtes Netz disparater Klangpartikel, zusammengehalten und unentwegt angetrieben von rhythmischen Strömen.

Mit dem musikalischen Material-Netzwerk korrespondiert noch eine weitere Ebene der Komposition, eine angelagerte Textarbeit. Ein Konvolut von etwa achtzig (Unter-)Titeln, die ich parallel zum Kompositionsprozess wie ein Protokoll erstellt habe. Sie folgen grob den Formabschnitten der Komposition und dokumentieren so meinen Arbeitsprozess, stülpen meine Suchbewegungen als Textkörper nach außen. In ihnen finden sich vergröberte Erinnerungen, Fragmente von Songtexten, (pop-)musikalische Stereotype und literarische Bezüge. Die Text-Spuren dienen nicht der Erklärung, sie führen in die Weite poetischer Assoziationen. In die Texte eingewoben sind immer wieder Fragmente aus der Gedichtsammlung Black + Blues von Kamau Brathwaite, einem kreolischen Dichter aus Barbados. Von ihm habe ich mir auch, in großer Bewunderung, den Titel für die Komposition entliehen.

English



While working on my composition i wd leave leaf & dance, I tried to flood the European in me. More concretely: to minimize the need for control, to subvert closedness, to allow contradictions. And above all, to lose myself in a wealth of personal associations. All with the goal of becoming a stranger to myself in my practice.

My desire to become a stranger was triggered by reading Édouard Glissant a few months ago, which left me rather confused. In his 1996 essay Introduction à une poétique du divers, the Martinique-born author and philosopher formulates a radical counter-proposal to European thought. Against a closed absolute, which in occidental cultural history is often constructed starting from a primordial narrative (one people, one work, one enemy, one god, etc.), Glissant positions an "archipelagic thinking". He chooses as an image the volcanic topography of the Antilles and sketches a poetology of multiplicity. Something rhizomatically grown from diverse roots, fed from subterranean, opaque sources. In particular, Glissant cites the Caribbean creole languages and their narrative forms as examples of this. In them he finds a plural, polyphonic whole that nevertheless forms an independent identity. The foreign, the other is not something outside of one’s own. On the contrary, the foreign is here a constitutive component of one’s own identity.

For me, the examination of "archipelagic thinking" was a self-experiment. I wanted to apply it to myself, to mirror myself in it. Glissant’s image of the "trace" in particular was helpful to me in this regard. It is not to be confused with the "terra incognita", the proverbial "white spots on the map", which according to European logic are to be "discovered" and conquered for the sake of completeness. For Glissant, the trace – unlike a path or a road – leads into the uncertain, into a widely ramified, unsystematic, intuitive thinking. Routes that can fundamentally shake the totalitarian. I wanted to follow such traces in my European ego.

The composition i wd leave leaf & dance is essayistic in its overarching form. It is divided into six parts that flow into each other without interruption. Into them I have folded a large number of contrasting subsections. The composition is permeated in all its parts by traces of electronic sounds. They lead through the interior of the orchestral apparatus. Artificially generated sounds and instrumental sounds meet there on an equal footing. They comment on each other, imitate and alienate each other – the entire orchestral landscape is completely overgrown with electronic sounds.

In a similar way, rhythmic traces also permeate the composition. They are mainly beat collages that I assembled from pop music relics. They continuously push the musical flow, make it dance. Along the rhythmic traces I have accumulated the entire musical material of the composition. I didn’t want to write homogeneously closed music, on the contrary. I wanted to create as much sonic diversity as possible, a heterosony. Accordingly, the material I added came from a wide variety of sources – not only from various instrumental and orchestral traditions, but also from the pop music and electronic contexts of my personal biographical memory. They are often fragments, fractured idioms, samples, stereotypes or short quotations. A widely ramified network of disparate sound particles, held together and incessantly driven by rhythmic currents.

Corresponding to the musical material network is yet another layer of the composition, an attached text work. A bundle of about eighty (sub-)titles, which I created parallel to the composition process like a log. They roughly follow the formal sections of the composition and thus document my working process, turning my search movements inside out as text bodies. They contain coarsened memories, fragments of song lyrics, (pop) musical stereotypes and literary references. The text traces do not serve to explain, they lead into the vastness of poetic associations. Interwoven into the texts are fragments from the poetry collection Black + Blues by Kamau Brathwaite, a Creole poet from Barbados. From him I also borrowed, in great admiration, the title for the composition.