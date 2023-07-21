Jan Jelinek: Überwachung – in drei Episoden

Werkkommentar von Jan Jelinek

In drei Episoden wird jeweils ein historisches Abhör-/Warnsystem vorgestellt. Allen gemeinsam ist ihre lokale Gebundenheit: Sie sind geprägt von der Architektur ihres Standorts oder prägten ihrerseits eine für ihre Funktion optimierte Architektur. Sie alle sind außer Betrieb, dennoch öffentlich zugänglich und werden akustisch von ihren Besuchern gestaltet: Reisegruppen, die sich durch schmale Gänge zwängen und Warnsignale spielerisch heraufbeschwören; Schulklassen, die sich pfeifend und klatschend durch große Hallräume lotsen. Indem das Hörstück diese Orte mikrofoniert und aufzeichnet, übernimmt es nicht nur die Rolle des klanglichen Kartographen, sondern auch die des soziologischen Beobachters: Zu hören ist die Eigenheit der Orte, aber auch die Reaktion derjenigen, die sie besuchen.

Erste Episode: Orecchio di Dionisio

Die in der Antike angelegte Kalksteinhöhle in der sizilianischen Stadt Syrakus verfügt über eine außergewöhnliche Akustik: Ein tief in der Höhle geflüstertes Wort wird am Höhleneingang verstanden. Der Maler Michelangelo da Caravaggio berichtet, dass der Tyrann Dionysios I. hier seine politischen Gefangenen einkerkern ließ, um sie mit Hilfe der Höhlenakustik abhören zu können.

Zweite Episode: Uguisubari

Uguisubari sind klingende Dielenböden in japanischen Tempel- und Burganlagen. In der Edo Zeit war der Nachtigallboden (so die wörtliche Übersetzung) ein weit verbreitetes akustisches Warnsystem: Beim Betreten der Dielen rieben Dielennägel an Metallklammern, die auf der Unterseite des Bodens montiert waren. Es entstand ein verräterisch-quietschendes Geräusch, das dem Zirpen der japanischen Nachtigall ähnelte.

Dritte Episode: Sound Mirrors

Sound Mirrors sind eine frühe Form von Hohlspiegelmikrofonen, die in den 1920er Jahren an der südenglischen Küste konstruiert worden sind. Die brutalistisch anmutenden Betonbauten haben die Form von Parabolspiegeln und sind bis zu 70 Meter breit. Sie dienten zur akustischen Erspähung von Luftschiffen und Flugzeugen. Bedingt durch den Covid-Lockdown konnte nicht direkt vor Ort aufgenommen werden – als Klangdokumente wurden Youtube-Filme genutzt, in welchen die Sound Mirrors begangen und/oder mit Drohnen erkundet werden.

Nachtrag zu Uguisubari

